Sponsorship puts Cape Town City ‘among the big boys’‚ says John Comitis

Cape Town City have found a sponsor for the next four years with betting company SportPesa adding the Premier Soccer League club to its stable of overseas clubs who wear their logo on their shirt.

SportPesa is a sports betting platform with operations in Britain‚ Kenya‚ Tanzania and South Africa that already sponsors Everton and Hull City.

In Africa they also back Tanzania’s Simba and Young Africans‚ Nairobi giants Gor Mahia‚ AC Leopards in Congo-Brazzaville and the Kenyan Premier League.

“We pride ourselves on doing a lot things first and these are exciting times for the club. SportPesa enables clubs like ourselves.

“It's a beautiful sweetener to kick off the season and comes at the right time for us‚ just before the kick off of the matches tomorrow (Saturday).”

City open their 2017-18 season in an MTN8 quarterfinal against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.