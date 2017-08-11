Soccer

Sponsorship puts Cape Town City ‘among the big boys’‚ says John Comitis

11 August 2017 - 14:52
Cape Town City have found a sponsor for the next four years with betting company SportPesa adding the Premier Soccer League club to its stable of overseas clubs who wear their logo on their shirt.
Image: BackpagePix

SportPesa is a sports betting platform with operations in Britain‚ Kenya‚ Tanzania and South Africa that already sponsors Everton and Hull City.

In Africa they also back Tanzania’s Simba and Young Africans‚ Nairobi giants Gor Mahia‚ AC Leopards in Congo-Brazzaville and the Kenyan Premier League.

“We pride ourselves on doing a lot things first and these are exciting times for the club. SportPesa enables clubs like ourselves.

“It's a beautiful sweetener to kick off the season and comes at the right time for us‚ just before the kick off of the matches tomorrow (Saturday).”

City open their 2017-18 season in an MTN8 quarterfinal against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Comitis would not reveal the amount of the sponsorship but did say: “The money puts us now among the top guys and with the ability now to grow the club.

“With this sponsorship‚ things can only go quicker and better.”

SportPesa’s South African director‚ Nick Ferguson‚ said it was a landmark agreement.

“It’s our first entry into South African football and strengthens our pan-African relationship‚” he said.

“City are a club that fits into our vision and we look forward period of great success. We acknowledge City’s great performance last season‚ including third place in the league in their inaugural season.”

SportPesa last month took Everton to play a friendly match in Tanzania and said they would look to do the same with City in the future.

- TimesLIVE

