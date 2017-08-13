Soccer

Benni McCarthy says he was so nervous he went to the bathroom several times before coaching debut

13 August 2017 - 15:02 By Mark Gleeson at Cape Town Stadium
Benni McCarthy’s maiden match as manager ended in a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City to book a place in the semifinal of the MTN8 next month
Benni McCarthy’s maiden match as manager ended in a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City to book a place in the semifinal of the MTN8 next month
Image: BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy’s players and staff were laughing at his obvious nervousness before his coaching debut on Saturday and the smiles continued afterwards as Cape Town City won to give the former Bafana Bafana marksman a winning start.

McCarthy’s maiden match as manager ended in a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City to book a place in the semifinal of the MTN8 next month.

“I don’t think I’ve ever needed to go to the toilet as much as I did in the three hours before this game‚" McCarthy said afterwards.

"I’ve (never) been in situations like this before‚ so it was weird.

"Even the players were laughing at how nervous I was.

"The other coaches were saying: ‘Are you OK?’

"I’d go there (to the toilet) and there would be nothing.

"It must have happened about five times!

“I’m glad this one has gone. Now it should come a bit more naturally.”

City might have won by a bigger margin had they not squandered several good chances in the match at the Cape Town Stadium.

Cape Town City advance to MTN8 semis in McCarthy's first game in charge

An own goal provided Benni McCarthy with a winning start to his coaching career as Cape Town City edged Polokwane City 1-0 in their MTN8 ...
Sport
22 hours ago

“I wanted to just strap on my boots and get out there!

"But I don’t have a lot of complaints‚ we just need to finish opponents off‚ go for the jugular.

"We could have won by a bigger margin.

“I just wanted us to win but we were surprised by Polokwane’s way of playing.

"It only settled when we started playing our own way.

"But it was the first game of the season and there were a lot of nerves. I thought the players were a bit edgy too.

"In the end‚ we are all just happy to get over the line.”

McCarthy next faces a tough examination away at champions Bidvest Wits as they open the league campaign on Friday.

“They are not champions for nothing with the best coach in the country. We have to take our A-game if we are going to get something of out of the match.” - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Baxter bracing himself for the worst ahead of Bafana's CHAN return leg against ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy says he was so nervous he went to the bathroom several times ... Soccer
  3. Vital Springboks role for Nyakane Sport
  4. Gatlin blames TV scheduling for Bolt injury Sport
  5. Race walker Diniz becomes oldest world champion at 39 Sport

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
SS-GB: Trailer - BBC One

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City advance to MTN8 semis in McCarthy's first game in charge Soccer
  2. Benni's winning start as Polokwane send Citizens into MTN8 semis Sport
  3. Benni the football manager takes centre stage Soccer
  4. First glimpse can reveal if Pienaar still has what it takes for Wits and PSL Soccer
  5. And Cape Town City's amazing new signing is ... a sponsorship Soccer
  6. McCarthy turns to former Bafana Bafana strike partner Bartlett Soccer
  7. Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa says he is 'spoilt for choice' Soccer
  8. Coach Benni McCarthy admits he's nervously biting his teeth ahead of his PSL ... Soccer
  9. Cape Town City's Judas Moseamedi to miss start of new PSL season Soccer
  10. Pirates conspicuous by their absence after confirmation of MTN 8 quarterfinal ... Soccer
X