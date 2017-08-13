Soccer

MTN8 semifinal draw pits Bidvest Wits against Cape Town City in mouthwatering tie

13 August 2017 - 17:33 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Wits celebrate during the MTN 8 quarter final match between Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Wits celebrate during the MTN 8 quarter final match between Bidvest Wits and Golden Arrows at Bidvest Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Holders Bidvest Wits' bid to hold on to their MTN8 trophy will continue in a potential tricky away clash to Cape Town City at the end of the month after the semifinal draw pitted the two sides against each other on Sunday afternoon.

Wits were the first team to reach the semis after they managed a hard fought 4-3 victory on penalties over Golden Arrows in Johannesburg on Friday night.

In the other semifinal match‚ SuperSport United will be at home to Maritzburg United.

SuperSport United qualified for the semifinals after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night through a lone strike from Jeremy Brockiel.

Maritzburg knocked out last season’s finalists Mamelodi Sundowns after beating them 1-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday afternoon.

The matches will be played on the weekend of 26-27 August.

MTN8 Semifinal Draw:

Cape Town City v Bidvest Wits; SuperSport United v Maritzburg United - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. MTN8 semifinal draw pits Bidvest Wits against Cape Town City in mouthwatering ... Soccer
  2. Maritzburg ambush Sundowns and dump their hosts out of the MTN8 Soccer
  3. Shelvey sees red as Alli fires Spurs Soccer
  4. Lebogang Shange ends fourth after storming from nowhere into a brief lead late ... Sport
  5. Former Barcelona stars appear at Robert Mugabe rally Soccer

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
SS-GB: Trailer - BBC One

Related articles

  1. Benni McCarthy says he was so nervous he went to the bathroom several times ... Soccer
  2. Steven Pienaar shows he can be Wits' general in 'crazy' debut Soccer
  3. Baxter makes seven changes for Chan qualifier against Zambia Soccer
  4. Big question marks over Kaizer Chiefs' squad as they open season against ... Soccer
  5. Wits sneak past Arrows in dramatic penalty shoot-out to reach MTN8 semis Soccer
  6. First glimpse can reveal if Pienaar still has what it takes for Wits and PSL Soccer
  7. Verbal abuse by players to be punished with an indirect free kick in the new ... Soccer
  8. I am not joining Orlando Pirates‚ says Wits and Bafana captain Hlatshwayo Soccer
  9. Elias Pelembe remains hungry ahead of his 11th PSL season Soccer
  10. Hunt wishes Mahlambi well on his Portuguese adventure Soccer
  11. Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela confident of holding on to unsettled star ... Soccer
  12. Arrows conclude the purchase of Mutizwa from champions Wits Soccer
X