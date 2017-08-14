Benni has a date with his mentor

Benni McCarthy has a date with his mentor Gavin Hunt later this month after the MTN8 semifinal draw set up a mouthwatering tie between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City yesterday afternoon.

Hunt gave a 16-year-old McCarthy his professional debut in 1995 at Seven Stars and there should be no shortage of drama when they face each other on either August26 or 27.

Upstarts City developed a habit of punching well above their weight under Eric Tinkler last season and new coach McCarthy, who is in his first season as headmentor, will be determined to continue the streak when they host the PSL titleholders.

In the other semifinal‚ Supersport United will be at home to Maritzburg United. Maritzburg beat Mamelodi Sundowns in a narrow 1-0 win in Atteridgeville yesterday afternoon.

The goal arrived just before the hour mark, when Evans Rusike beat Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene following a quick counter after the Brazilians had men forward.

Sundowns were the better team but often gave the ball away too easily.

Despite being a goal down‚ Sundowns continued to increase the tempo as they went in search of the equaliser and six minutes later Khama Billiat connected withThapelo Morena’s cross inside the box, but his header went wide of the target.

Sundowns pressed hard in the closing stages but Maritzburg held on.