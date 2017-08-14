The club now face being hauled over the coals and the possibility of stiff sanction as the MTN8 quarterfinal tie against Polokwane City was almost called off after City insisted on playing with kit with their new sponsor’s logo.

“It was only because it was an MTN8 game that it went ahead but if it was a league game it certainly would not‚” said PSL officials‚ speaking on condition of anonymity.

City had been warned before they had not requested or received permission to use the new sponsor‚ which the club unveiled 24 hours before Saturday’s match.

League rules state that teams may not wear the advertising of their sponsor without prior written permission of the League “which will not be unreasonably withheld”.

It also says “the sponsor must not be in conflict with the sponsor of the League or other official suppliers of the League”.

The PSL is alleging City were informed that they had not sought permission but went ahead anyway.

City officials were initially unavailable for comment.

Polokwane City have made a protest about the issue‚ having got wind of the conflict between Cape Town City and the PSL.

But this is unlikely to forced a replay of the game which Cape Town City won 1-0 on Saturday.

SportPesa signed a four-year deal with City on Friday.

Figures were not given but it is thought be worth over R10-million per year to the club.

SportPesa is a sports betting platform with operations in Britain‚ Kenya‚ Tanzania and South Africa that already sponsors Everton and Hull City as well as Tanzania’s Simba and Young Africans‚ Nairobi giants Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards and the Kenyan Premier League.