Pitso Mosimane breaks his silence on the signing of Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has broken his silence on the signing of Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese and revealed that he was involved in the negotiations that saw the capture of the two star players.

Sundowns ignited the domestic transfer window a few days ago when they confirmed the arrival of Lebese from Kaizer Chiefs and Manyisa from Orlando Pirates.

Eyebrows were raised when Mosimane did not immediately comment on the arrival of the two players‚ fueling suggestions that he may not have been consulted during negotiations.

But the outspoken coach said Sundowns management gave him the respect and confidence to decide on all the players who come to the club.

“Sundowns have been very good to me‚" he said.

"They showed confidence in me and gave me the respect and if there is something going on I know.

"When Manyisa comes (to the club)‚ I am the one who says Manyisa must come.

"There is nobody somewhere saying Manyisa must come.

"I make the team list and substitutes‚ and I am in charge.

"I am the head coach and that you must know.”

Sundowns were dumped out of the MTN8 by Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday and Mosimane handed his two marquee signings their debuts.