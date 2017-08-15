Baxter postpones Bafana squad announcement after Chan withdrawals cause havoc

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has postponed his announcement of his squad for a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde‚ bringing into question his intention of juggling duties between competitions this week.

Baxter has apparently been swamped with a juggling act of trying to find replacements for a squad hit by 10 more withdrawals for Saturday’s away second leg of an African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against Zambia‚ and putting the finishing touches to his Cape Verde squad.

As a consequence the announcement of the Russia 2018 qualifier squad has been postponed from Wednesday to Monday.

Baxter had left the Chan squad – where Bafana conceded a 2-2 home draw in the first leg against Zambia in East London on Saturday – in the hands of assistant Thabo Senong so he could finalise his Cape Verde squad.