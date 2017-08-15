Baxter's Chan misery: 'I feel sorry for Stuart,' says Hunt

Stuart Baxter's scramble for players to represent South Africa in the African Nations Championship qualifiers is well-documented and Wits coach Gavin Hunt says he feels sorry for his Bafana counterpart.

Bafana Bafana drew 2-2 with Zambia in a Chan qualifier in East London at the weekend and Baxter's charges will have a mountain to climb when they play the return leg away from home on Saturday.

But the Zambians are the least of Baxter's worries as he expects to lose as many as eight players in the coming days and could be forced to field a makeshift side in Ndola.

The Chan tournament is not played on dates designated by Fifa for international matches and Baxter is pretty much at the mercy of the clubs.

"I feel sorry for Stuart, I mean he is struggling," Hunt said. "It's just a situation that is crazy, isn't it? You have your national team and you cannot get players. I mean that's crazy. That's just crazy."