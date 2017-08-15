Benni McCarthy delighted with Gavin Hunt's sending off

Benni McCarthy was delighted with Gavin Hunt’s sending off last weekend – he says it means he will not feel intimidated when he takes his Cape Town City side to face the league champions Bidvest Wits in the opening game of the new campaign on Friday.

“They won’t have Hunty on the bench‚" he quipped as Cape Town City readied to travel to Johannesburg for the opening match of the new Absa Premiership season on Friday.

"That’s good for me. I won’t have to face ‘coachy’ (as McCarthy calls Hunt) when there is an altercation. At least now I only to have to face off with the assistant coach which for me is no problem!”

Hunt was sent to the stands during last Friday MTN8 quarterfinal win over Lamontville Golden Arrows where referee Philip Tiyani issued six dismissals in total.

Asked what he thought about the flurry of red cards in a dramatic game‚ McCarthy joked: “Very good for us … very good for us. I was hoping they would lose a few more players! It was a really strange one (the game).”