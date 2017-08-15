Soccer

Buffon, Messi and Ronaldo on UEFA player of the year shortlist

15 August 2017 - 16:55 By Reuters
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R) gestures after receiving a red card by referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea during the first leg of the Spanish Supercup football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 13, 2017.
Image: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon have been nominated for the UEFA's Player of the Year award, the sport's European governing body said on Tuesday.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League title and finished as the tournament's top scorer with 12 goals.

Goalkeeper Buffon led Juventus to a sixth successive Serie A title, a third-straight Italian Cup success and a runner-up finish in the Champions League.

Messi claimed the Spanish King's Cup with Barcelona and finished as La Liga's top scorer with 37 goals last season.

The three-player shortlist was selected by a panel of 80 coaches of the clubs which participated in the group stage of the 2016/17 Champions League and Europa League and 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, representing each of UEFA's member associations.

Messi and Ronaldo have both won the award twice, with the Portugal international voted winner last year.

VfL Wolfsburg striker Pernille Harder, Olympique Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan and Barcelona winger Lieke Martens were shortlisted for the UEFA's women's player of the year award.

Martens was named the Women's Euro 2017 player of the tournament earlier this month after helping Netherlands to their first senior female continental title.

The awards will be presented at this season's Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on Aug. 24. 

