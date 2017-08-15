City incur the wrath of PSL

Cape Town City's multimillion-rand sponsorship with sports betting company SportPesa is under threat after the club failed to obtain clearance from the Premier Soccer League to advertise their new backers on their shirts before Saturday's MTN8 win.

The club face the possibility of stiff sanction as the MTN8 quarterfinal tie against Polokwane City was almost called off after City insisted on playing with kit bearing their new sponsor's logo.

"It was only because it was an MTN8 game that it went ahead. But if it was a league game it certainly would not," said PSL officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

League rules state that teams may not wear the advertising of their sponsor without prior written permission of the league, "which will not be unreasonably withheld".

The PSL alleges City were informed that they had not sought permission but went ahead anyway.