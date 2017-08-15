Soccer

City incur the wrath of PSL

15 August 2017 - 07:30 By Mark Gleeson
Cape Town City have found a sponsor for the next four years with betting company SportPesa adding the Premier Soccer League club to its stable of overseas clubs who wear their logo on their shirt.
Cape Town City have found a sponsor for the next four years with betting company SportPesa adding the Premier Soccer League club to its stable of overseas clubs who wear their logo on their shirt.
Image: BackpagePix

Cape Town City's multimillion-rand sponsorship with sports betting company SportPesa is under threat after the club failed to obtain clearance from the Premier Soccer League to advertise their new backers on their shirts before Saturday's MTN8 win.

The club face the possibility of stiff sanction as the MTN8 quarterfinal tie against Polokwane City was almost called off after City insisted on playing with kit bearing their new sponsor's logo.

"It was only because it was an MTN8 game that it went ahead. But if it was a league game it certainly would not," said PSL officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

League rules state that teams may not wear the advertising of their sponsor without prior written permission of the league, "which will not be unreasonably withheld".

The PSL alleges City were informed that they had not sought permission but went ahead anyway.

Most read

  1. Ryk takes helm of Princess Charlene's drowning campaign Sport
  2. Usain bolts out in unique style Sport
  3. Force set for costly legal battle over axing Rugby
  4. It's just like déjà vu for Louis the second Sport
  5. Springboks limber up to face Argentina Rugby

Latest Videos

Cape protesters celebrate as court suspends their eviction
LISTEN: ANC Women’s league president Bathabile Dlamini defends Manana
X