Edward Manqele notable absentee from Free State Stars's big reveal

Edward Manqele was the notable absentee on Tuesday when Free State Stars unveiled seven new signings for the new season but the former Bafana Bafan striker is still training at the club.

Stars have yet to make their mind up about Manqele who had been warned to loose weight when he started trials at the club last month if he wanted any chance of being offered a contract.

The 30-year-old has still to convince the club’s management of his potential to shed‚ and keep off‚ the kilograms after having a promising career dogged by his battle with the bulge.

Stars are also still assessing former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs striker Siphelele Mthembu‚ once the hottest property in the domestic game when the two Soweto giants squabbled in court over who owned him but who has failed to live up to his potential.