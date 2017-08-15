Lebese and Manyisa joined Sundowns to win Champions League‚ says Pitso

“Lebese will be saying to himself if Themba Zwane can be a starter in Bafana‚ then he can also work hard to be a starter for Bafana.

"Oupa must be saying that if Tiyani Mabunda can play alongside Hlompho Kekana in Bafana‚ ‘I can come in there’.

“They came for that‚ so it is my job to try and give them that opportunity. They both have the quality to play for the national team.

“They only played a few minutes on Sunday and they still need some work. George came to fill the position of Keegan (Dolly) and he’s got to live up to that.

"He’s got a good chance. There have been doubters asking whether he is capable or not. I had a meeting with him and I told him: ‘It’s in your hands but you need to deliver’.”