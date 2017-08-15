Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to make another bid for Jeremy Brockie's signature

Mamelodi Sundowns have not given up their pursuit of Jeremy Brockie and they are preparing another bid for the star striker's signature.

SuperSport United rejected Sundowns’ initial offer for the New Zealander's services but Brazilians coach Pitso Mosimane has seemingly raised the stakes.

Mosimane is confident that a deal could be concluded before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

United have said that Brockie is not for sale but an insider told TimesLIVE that Sundowns are prepared to offer their Tshwane rivals around R10 million plus either Cuthbert Malajila or Mogakolodi Ngele.

Malajila and Ngele spent last season on loan with PSL champions Bidvest Wits and the insider said Mosimane hopes to sweeten the deal with one of the two players.