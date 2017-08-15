Orlando Pirates fire scathing salvo at former coach Kjell Jonevret

Orlando Pirates have fired back at former coach Kjell Jonevret after the man they parted ways with earlier this month directed a scathing attack at his erstwhile employers on Swedish television a few days ago.

Pirates issued a terse statement and said Jonevret’s utterances would not go unchallenged.

“It is important to note that it is Orlando Pirates policy and practice not to comment about the details pertaining to the departure of its employees to avoid negatively affecting their future employment prospects‚" said the statement.

"This policy is captured in a confidentiality clause on the employment contract and Employee Handbook the club enters into with its employees.