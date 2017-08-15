Soccer

Orlando Pirates fire scathing salvo at former coach Kjell Jonevret

15 August 2017 - 14:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kjell Jonevret of Orlando Pirates during the Coaches press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 22, 2017 in Durban.
Kjell Jonevret of Orlando Pirates during the Coaches press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 22, 2017 in Durban.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have fired back at former coach Kjell Jonevret after the man they parted ways with earlier this month directed a scathing attack at his erstwhile employers on Swedish television a few days ago.

Pirates issued a terse statement and said Jonevret’s utterances would not go unchallenged.

“It is important to note that it is Orlando Pirates policy and practice not to comment about the details pertaining to the departure of its employees to avoid negatively affecting their future employment prospects‚" said the statement.

"This policy is captured in a confidentiality clause on the employment contract and Employee Handbook the club enters into with its employees.

Lebese and Manyisa joined Sundowns to win Champions League‚ says Pitso

George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa joined Mamelodi Sundowns to win the African Champions League this year‚ says coach Pitso Mosimane.
Sport
4 hours ago

"Kjell Jonevret obviously respects neither the letter nor the spirit of the contract and Employee Handbook.”

In an interview with the television show Fotbollskanalen‚ the Swedish coach said there was poor communication at Pirates and this shortcoming made his job difficult.

“It was difficult to make my voice heard.

"It’s a big club with very many who want to be involved and make decisions.

"The political aspect is extraordinary in the club. You want so much to help but you really cannot.

"I felt I could not continue as it was and felt it was best I leave. So‚ I quit‚” Jonevret told Fotbollskanalen.

Jonevret speaks out on interference and decision-making at Orlando Pirates

Former Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret has spoken of his frustration of having little involvement in the real decision-making at Orlando Pirates ...
Sport
4 days ago

These comments did not go down well with the Pirates officials and they fired back‚ suggesting that he was on probation during his time with club and he failed.

The Bucs said this failure was communicated to Jonevret in a review meeting and in writing following which he tendered his resignation.

“The club would not want to divulge further into Kjell Jonevret’s shortcomings however‚ it is perhaps in his concluding remark in the television interview that we can get an insight as to his state of mind.

"Kjell Jonevret said‚ 'I still feel incredibly lucky to keep up with my hobby. If any club is interested in me then I will listen to them.'

“It will help for him to realise that when he was busy pursuing a hobby‚ all around him were hard at work trying to return the club to its winning ways‚” the Pirates statement concluded.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith keeping his cards close to chest Rugby
  2. Baxter postpones Bafana squad announcement after Chan withdrawals cause havoc Soccer
  3. Limping Lions issue SOS to Super Rugby regulars to help rescue faltering Currie ... Rugby
  4. Deon Davids formally confirmed as the Southern Kings coach Rugby
  5. Buffon, Messi and Ronaldo on UEFA player of the year shortlist Soccer

Latest Videos

'I just want my child, even if it's just his body: Majakaneng mother
Vigilant couple outsmarts hijackers in Midrand

Related articles

  1. Lebese and Manyisa joined Sundowns to win Champions League‚ says Pitso Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to make another bid for Jeremy Brockie's signature Soccer
  3. Boo boys follow Lehlohonolo Majoro from Johannesburg to Cape Town Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane breaks his silence on the signing of Oupa Manyisa and George ... Soccer
  5. Mokwena completes the Sono football royalty at Sea Robbers Sport
  6. Baxter makes seven changes for Chan qualifier against Zambia Soccer
  7. First glimpse can reveal if Pienaar still has what it takes for Wits and PSL Soccer
  8. And Cape Town City's amazing new signing is ... a sponsorship Soccer
  9. Tinkler challenges SuperSport to reach two semis in his first six weeks Soccer
  10. Jonevret speaks out on interference and decision-making at Orlando Pirates Soccer
  11. Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the capture of George Lebese's signature Soccer
  12. George Lebese leaves Kaizer Chiefs and joins Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  13. Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa settling into new life at Mamelodi ... Soccer
  14. Orlando Pirates confirm appointment of Rhulani Mokwena as new assistant to ... Soccer
  15. Ayanda Patosi can't wait to play in the same team with Teko Modise Soccer
  16. I am not joining Orlando Pirates‚ says Wits and Bafana captain Hlatshwayo Soccer
X