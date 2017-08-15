Orlando Pirates fire scathing salvo at former coach Kjell Jonevret
Orlando Pirates have fired back at former coach Kjell Jonevret after the man they parted ways with earlier this month directed a scathing attack at his erstwhile employers on Swedish television a few days ago.
Pirates issued a terse statement and said Jonevret’s utterances would not go unchallenged.
“It is important to note that it is Orlando Pirates policy and practice not to comment about the details pertaining to the departure of its employees to avoid negatively affecting their future employment prospects‚" said the statement.
"This policy is captured in a confidentiality clause on the employment contract and Employee Handbook the club enters into with its employees.
"Kjell Jonevret obviously respects neither the letter nor the spirit of the contract and Employee Handbook.”
In an interview with the television show Fotbollskanalen‚ the Swedish coach said there was poor communication at Pirates and this shortcoming made his job difficult.
“It was difficult to make my voice heard.
"It’s a big club with very many who want to be involved and make decisions.
"The political aspect is extraordinary in the club. You want so much to help but you really cannot.
"I felt I could not continue as it was and felt it was best I leave. So‚ I quit‚” Jonevret told Fotbollskanalen.
These comments did not go down well with the Pirates officials and they fired back‚ suggesting that he was on probation during his time with club and he failed.
The Bucs said this failure was communicated to Jonevret in a review meeting and in writing following which he tendered his resignation.
“The club would not want to divulge further into Kjell Jonevret’s shortcomings however‚ it is perhaps in his concluding remark in the television interview that we can get an insight as to his state of mind.
"Kjell Jonevret said‚ 'I still feel incredibly lucky to keep up with my hobby. If any club is interested in me then I will listen to them.'
“It will help for him to realise that when he was busy pursuing a hobby‚ all around him were hard at work trying to return the club to its winning ways‚” the Pirates statement concluded.
- TimesLIVE
