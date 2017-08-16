Argentina 'ready to die' for flag

Springbok assistant coach Franco Smith has warned that Argentina will be prepared to die for their country when they face the Springboks in the Rugby Championship in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Smith said the Springboks were preparing for a complete onslaught against an innovative outfit that thrived on "creating opportunities out of nothing".

"I have worked in Europe with Argentinian people and players, and they are very proud of what they do," Smith said.

"I think that brings extra motivation and extra fire in the belly. They are prepared to die for their country."

While Argentina's Jaguares did not set the world alight in Super Rugby this year, Smith warned the Springboks to expect to be confronted by a totally different beast come Saturday.

South Africa had a 3-0 clean sweep over the French in June and hopes are high that the winning trend will continue in the Rugby Championship.

But the Springbok assistant coach said the visitors were full of confidence.

"They create a lot of one-on-ones and they like to open the game up," he said.

"It will be important for us to be ready for the challenge. Definitely their first phase will be a big match for us, so we will have to work hard and settle down in our own systems and expect everything from them."

Smith said there would be a big difference between the way Argentina prepared for the Rugby Championship and the way they approached Super Rugby.

"In Super Rugby, you look at a long season and you have to have variations to be competitive because of the opposition work on you, video-wise," he said.

The Springboks travel to Argentina next week for the return game in Salta.

"We see these two games as a game of two halves," Smith said.