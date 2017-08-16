Bayern expected to win sixth straight Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich kick off the new Bundesliga season on Friday with the coaches of 13 of their 17 rivals expecting them to dominate again -- although Usain Bolt's recent shock defeat is being used as inspiration.

Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in the season opener, with the Bavarians the overwhelming favourites to win the title.

In a survey by AFP subsidiary SID of the 18 coaches in Germany's top flight, the overwhelming consensus is that Carlo Ancelotti's Bayern will claim a sixth straight league crown.

"I'm tipping Bayern, but nothing is set in stone," said Cologne's coach Peter Stoeger.

"If Usain Bolt can lose a 100 metres race, perhaps someone else can be champions in Germany."