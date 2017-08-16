Beleaguered Baxter in Bafana juggling act

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has postponed the announcement of the squad to play in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde, bringing into question his intention to juggle the team between competitions.

Baxter has been trying to find replacements for a squad hit by 10 more withdrawals for Saturday's African Nations Championship second leg qualifier against Zambia away in Ndola, and putting the finishing touches to his Cape Verde team.

As a result, the announcement of the Russia 2018 qualifier squad has been postponed from Wednesday to Monday next week.

Baxter had left the Chan squad, which conceded a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in the first qualifier against Zambia in East London on Saturday, in the hands of assistant Thabo Senong so he could finalise his Cape Verde squad.