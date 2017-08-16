Beleaguered Baxter in Bafana juggling act
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has postponed the announcement of the squad to play in the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde, bringing into question his intention to juggle the team between competitions.
Baxter has been trying to find replacements for a squad hit by 10 more withdrawals for Saturday's African Nations Championship second leg qualifier against Zambia away in Ndola, and putting the finishing touches to his Cape Verde team.
As a result, the announcement of the Russia 2018 qualifier squad has been postponed from Wednesday to Monday next week.
Baxter had left the Chan squad, which conceded a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in the first qualifier against Zambia in East London on Saturday, in the hands of assistant Thabo Senong so he could finalise his Cape Verde squad.
The coach intends to rejoin the Chan squad and travel with the team to Ndola on Thursday to take his place on the bench in the second leg, according to Senong.
But, apart from the logistics of there now being a major World Cup squad announcement at Safa House in Nasrec on Monday, Baxter's Safa bosses might want to step in and advise the coach to focus on the bigger game, with a trip to Zambia possibly too great a distraction at present.
Senong was asked on Tuesday whether Baxter intended to travel to Zambia, and if the head coach remained involved in trying to bolster the withdrawal-hit Chan squad while still trying to finalise his Cape Verde squad.
"Stuart is still the head coach of the (Chan) team. Obviously, he's been doing some work in the office because, as we all know, there will be a press conference about the Bafana squad announcement for the World Cup qualifiers," Senong said.
"So I'm still the assistant coach. Baxter will be on the bench on Saturday in Zambia. He will take the training session on Thursday morning, and then travel with us to Zambia."
Bafana's Chan squad has been hit by 10 further withdrawals - after another 10 from the first leg last week.
Senong had to cancel his training session on Tuesday morning as he had only 15 players available.
This was bolstered to 19 as training resumed in the afternoon, with Chiefs providing defenders Kgotso Moleko, Sibusiso Khumalo and Siya Ngezana. Siphelele Ndlovu of ABC Motsepe League side TS Galaxy also honoured a call-up.
