Benni McCarthy will have to contend with Paul Johnstone in Gavin Hunt's absence

Paul Johnstone – the man whose name Benni McCarthy seemingly cannot recall – believes Bidvest Wits will not be derailed by coach Gavin Hunt’s absence on the bench in their Absa Premiership opener against Cape Town City.

What might have been a fascinating touchline showdown on Friday night at Bidvest Stadium between McCarthy and the coach who gave the ex-Bafana Bafana striker his debut at Seven Stars in 1995 has been put on hold.

Hunt is suspended and will watch from the stands after his sending-off in Wits’ ill-tempered penalties MTN8 win against Lamontville Golden Arrows last Friday night.

McCarthy admitted to being so nervous ahead of his head coaching debut when City edged Polokwane City 1-0 in the MTN quarters on Saturday that he had to go to the toilet several times before kickoff.

He also said this week he was relieved Hunt would not be on the bench on Friday and that he would much rather face off against Wits’ assistant‚ though the former Blackburn Rovers striker seemingly could not remember Johnstone’s name.