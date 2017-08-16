Benni revels in Hunt's sending off

Benni McCarthy was delighted with Gavin Hunt's sending off last weekend - he says it means he will not feel intimidated when he takes his Cape Town City side to face the league champions Wits in the opening game of the new campaign on Friday.

"They won't have Hunty on the bench," he quipped as Cape Town City readied to travel to Johannesburg for the game," McCarthy said.

"That's good for me. I won't have to face 'coachy' (as McCarthy calls Hunt) when there is an altercation. At least now I only have to face off with the assistant coach, which for me is no problem."

Hunt was sent to the stands during last Friday's MTN8 quarterfinal win over Lamontville Golden Arrows during which referee Philip Tiyani issued six dismissals.

Asked what he thought about the flurry of red cards in a dramatic game, McCarthy quipped: "Very good for us . very good for us. I was hoping they would lose a few more players.

"[Wits] are not the champions for nothing. You saw them 2-0 down and down to 10 men but they still managed to win the game.

"That just shows you about their character. It's because they've got, for me, probably the best coach in the league.

"They have a guy who knows. The team is drilled properly. We are going to have to bring our A-A game if we are to get something against Wits.

"They are experienced; they are a big side. They rely a lot on set-pieces but they can also play. They surprised people with how many players they have that are very comfortable on the ball.

"We have to tighten the screws a little bit better than we did against Polokwane City but I'm confident we'll be prepared for Wits," said the rookie coach.

Hunt was McCarthy's first coach at Seven Stars in Cape Town and handed the then 17-year-old soccer player his professional debut.