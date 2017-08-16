Spanish federation's administrative bungle costs Sundowns dearly

Spain is supposed to be a leading footballing power but when it comes to administrative efficiency the country’s football federation must be near the bottom of the FIFA rankings.

Delays in issuing the International Transfer Certificate after Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain meant the Brazilian superstar's debut in Ligue 1 was delayed by a week.

Further down the food chain‚ a similar delay by the Spanish federation has cost Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing Razak Brimah any chance of participating in this year's African Champions League.

Sundowns snapped up Ghana’s World Cup goalkeeper on a free transfer after his two year deal at Cordoba in Spain’s second division came to an end with an eye on him helping them in their bid to retain the top club prize on the continent.