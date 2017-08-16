Soccer

Spanish federation's administrative bungle costs Sundowns dearly

16 August 2017 - 17:31 By Mark Gleeson
Ghana's goalkeeper Razak Brimah reacts after conceding a goal as South Africa's players celebrate during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between South Africa and Ghana in Mongomo on January 27, 2015. File photo
Ghana's goalkeeper Razak Brimah reacts after conceding a goal as South Africa's players celebrate during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between South Africa and Ghana in Mongomo on January 27, 2015. File photo
Image: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

Spain is supposed to be a leading footballing power but when it comes to administrative efficiency the country’s football federation must be near the bottom of the FIFA rankings.

Delays in issuing the International Transfer Certificate after Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain meant the Brazilian superstar's debut in Ligue 1 was delayed by a week.

Further down the food chain‚ a similar delay by the Spanish federation has cost Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing Razak Brimah any chance of participating in this year's African Champions League.

Sundowns snapped up Ghana’s World Cup goalkeeper on a free transfer after his two year deal at Cordoba in Spain’s second division came to an end with an eye on him helping them in their bid to retain the top club prize on the continent.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune moves closer to becoming Bafana assistant coach

As reported by TimesLIVE almost two months ago‚ former Bafana Bafana and Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune has arrived in SA to finalise ...
Sport
3 hours ago

But in order to register him with the Premier Soccer League‚ Sundowns needed the ITC from the Spanish federation.

“It is usually a simple five second job‚" explained Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

"You go into the (FIFA) system‚ you click on the player’s profile and you transfer him to his new federation‚ in this case SAFA (the South African Football Association).”

But the Spanish federation took so long to do the ITC – which should not be the case in any situation – that Sundowns were unable to register Brimah by the end of the week with the PSL.

While that is no an immediate problem in terms of his availability for Sundowns’ future domestic game‚ it was a crisis for the Brazilians because registration for Champions League top-ups closed last Friday.

Veterans Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould set for Bafana return

Veteran players Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould could be set for a shock return to the national team several years after ...
Sport
6 hours ago

But without a local registration‚ Sundowns were not able to register Brimah with the Confederation of African Football and so the 30-year-old Ghanaian cannot play in the Champions League this year‚ to the chagrin of the coach.

“It’s unbelievable that a country like Spain takes so long to issue an ITC‚” added Mosimane.

Instead Thela Ngobeni has been registered‚ which means he will stay at the club at least for the next six months after being on loan last season.

Ngobeni is now Sundowns’ third choice back-up for the Champions League because Wayne Sandilands has left for Orlando Pirates‚ but fourth in the PSL behind Denis Onyango‚ Kennedy Mweene and Brimah.

'Are you telling me when Kaizer Chiefs wanted Rama they never spoke to him before?' - Pitso Mosimane

A prolific goal scorer is an object of desire for almost every football coach worldwide and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane is no exception as he ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Sundowns were allowed to add three players to their Champions League squad for the last rounds of this year’s competition.

The other two are Oupa Manyisa and George Lebese‚ both high profile signings last week.

Sundowns play their next game in African club competition against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in next month’s Champions League quarter-finals.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Young athletes fail dope tests Sport
  2. Baxter says he is viewing Fortune as a potential Bafana Bafana assistant Soccer
  3. Spanish federation's administrative bungle costs Sundowns dearly Soccer
  4. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune moves closer to becoming Bafana ... Soccer
  5. Arsenal risk losing Sanchez for free, Wenger says Soccer

Latest Videos

5 times Grace Mugabe lost the plot: first lady of violence?
Triple axe-murder cop cared for comatose sister of Henri van Breda

Related articles

  1. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune moves closer to becoming Bafana ... Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy will have to contend with Paul Johnstone in Gavin Hunt's absence Soccer
  3. Veterans Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould set for ... Soccer
  4. Carling Black Label confirmed as the PSL's official beer supplier Soccer
  5. 'Are you telling me when Kaizer Chiefs wanted Rama they never spoke to him ... Soccer
  6. Another of South African football’s legendary coaches has passed away Soccer
  7. Bayern expected to win sixth straight Bundesliga title Soccer
  8. Ronaldo, Messi and goalkeeper Buffon on Uefa shortlist for player of the year Soccer
  9. Benni revels in Hunt's sending off Soccer
  10. Beleaguered Baxter in Bafana juggling act Soccer
  11. In football, thar's gold in them thar tweets Soccer
  12. Wits hoping to have new Egyptian international Amr Gamal at training by Friday Soccer
  13. Buffon, Messi and Ronaldo on UEFA player of the year shortlist Soccer
  14. Baxter postpones Bafana squad announcement after Chan withdrawals cause havoc Soccer
  15. Edward Manqele notable absentee from Free State Stars's big reveal Soccer
  16. Kaizer Chiefs come to Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's rescue Soccer
X