Soccer

Veterans Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould set for Bafana return

16 August 2017 - 13:16 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
A file photo of Siphiwe Tshabalala, Morgan Gould and Reneilwe Letsholonyane during the Bafana Bafana training session at the Rand Stadium on November 10, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
A file photo of Siphiwe Tshabalala, Morgan Gould and Reneilwe Letsholonyane during the Bafana Bafana training session at the Rand Stadium on November 10, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Veteran players Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould could be set for a shock return to the national team several years after last donning the Bafana Bafana shirt.

Bafana face Cape Verde in Praia in a must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier next month and insiders told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the three players are back in coach Stuart Baxter's squad.

Thulani Serero of Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and Kamohelo Mokotjo of English Championship side Brentford‚ who both missed the last qualifier against Nigeria in June‚ are also expected to return to Bafana.

Rivaldo Coetzee‚ who did not have a full pre-season with Ajax Cape Town after a dispute with the club‚ is likely to be replaced by the experienced Gould in the heart of the defence.

'Are you telling me when Kaizer Chiefs wanted Rama they never spoke to him before?' - Pitso Mosimane

A prolific goal scorer is an object of desire for almost every football coach worldwide and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitso Mosimane is no exception as he ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Kermit Erasmus‚ who missed the Nigeria match due to injury‚ and Andile Jali‚ who started on the bench‚ are expected to be included in the squad to fight for starting places.

Highly-placed insiders at Safa House confirmed the surprise recalls to TimeLive on Wednesday.

Gould last played for Bafana four years ago in a 2-0 win over Central African Republic in a World Cup qualifier.

Tshabalala last donned national colours in a 5-0 drubbing by Brazil in an international friendly three years ago.

Letsholonyane’s last match for the national team was a 2-1 loss to Ghana during the 2015 Cup of Nations.

Ronaldo, Messi and goalkeeper Buffon on Uefa shortlist for player of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon have been nominated for the Uefa player of the year award, football's European governing body ...
Sport
6 hours ago

The insiders said Baxter was impressed by the performances of the three players last season and decided to recall them to Bafana.

The 32-year old Tshabalala was named Kaizer Chiefs' Player of the Season and was also the club's top goal scorer with eight goals in all competitions. 

Tshabalala’s long-range stunner against SuperSport United was voted by the fans as the best goal of the season and it beat an incredible acrobatic effort by Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke against Orlando Pirates.

The 34-year old Gould‚ who worked with Baxter at Supersport before the Briton rejoined Bafana at the end of last season‚ was named the club’s Player of the Season.

The 35-year-old Letsholonyane was one of the standout performers for Matsatsantsa A Pitori in all competitions.

Wits hoping to have new Egyptian international Amr Gamal at training by Friday

Bidvest Wits are hoping to have Egyptian international Amr Gamal at training by Friday as they seek to pull off an audacious blow for South African ...
Sport
20 hours ago

He helped the club qualify for the quarterfinal stage of the Caf Confederations Cup.

Letsholonyane‚ who is approaching his 14th professional season with United under coach Eric Tinkler‚ recently reiterated that he never retired from international football and would welcome another chance to represent his country.

“If I get a call from national coach Stuart Baxter‚ I will definitely respond to it because I never said that I have retired from international football‚" he told TimesLIVE at the time.

- TimesLIVE  

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Veterans Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould set for ... Soccer
  2. Evidence doesn't suggest the All Blacks can be stopped Rugby
  3. 'Are you telling me when Kaizer Chiefs wanted Rama they never spoke to him ... Soccer
  4. Benni McCarthy will have to contend with Paul Johnstone in Gavin Hunt's absence Soccer
  5. Carling Black Label confirmed as the PSL's official beer supplier Soccer

Latest Videos

Triple axe-murder cop cared for comatose sister of Henri van Breda
Marikana: A cry for justice continues 5 years on.

Related articles

  1. 'Are you telling me when Kaizer Chiefs wanted Rama they never spoke to him ... Soccer
  2. Another of South African football’s legendary coaches has passed away Soccer
  3. Bayern expected to win sixth straight Bundesliga title Soccer
  4. Ronaldo, Messi and goalkeeper Buffon on Uefa shortlist for player of the year Soccer
  5. Benni revels in Hunt's sending off Soccer
  6. Beleaguered Baxter in Bafana juggling act Soccer
  7. In football, thar's gold in them thar tweets Soccer
  8. Wits hoping to have new Egyptian international Amr Gamal at training by Friday Soccer
  9. Buffon, Messi and Ronaldo on UEFA player of the year shortlist Soccer
  10. Baxter postpones Bafana squad announcement after Chan withdrawals cause havoc Soccer
X