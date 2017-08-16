Veteran players Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould could be set for a shock return to the national team several years after last donning the Bafana Bafana shirt.

Bafana face Cape Verde in Praia in a must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier next month and insiders told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the three players are back in coach Stuart Baxter's squad.

Thulani Serero of Vitesse Arnhem in Holland and Kamohelo Mokotjo of English Championship side Brentford‚ who both missed the last qualifier against Nigeria in June‚ are also expected to return to Bafana.

Rivaldo Coetzee‚ who did not have a full pre-season with Ajax Cape Town after a dispute with the club‚ is likely to be replaced by the experienced Gould in the heart of the defence.