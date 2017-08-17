With the new Absa Premiership season to start on Friday‚ most clubs have already put the finishing touches to their squads‚ though it has been a transfer window devoid of too much drama so far.

The Mamelodi Sundowns capture of Oupa Manyisa from Orlando Pirates and George Lebese from Kaizer Chiefs show they still have the power to cherry-pick from the Soweto giants‚ but neither really is a transfer to fire up the imagination.

Pirates’ needs have been greatest in the transfer market as they look to put behind them the horrors of the 2016/17 season‚ but so far their additions have been modest.

They have also suffered the acute embarrassment of unveiling Nigeria striker Christian Obiozor when it turned out the deal has not yet been done.

The striker remains in Nigeria with Enyimba and the deal looks dead‚ though with two weeks of the window remaining‚ it could yet go through.