All the PSL transfers ahead of the new season
With the new Absa Premiership season to start on Friday‚ most clubs have already put the finishing touches to their squads‚ though it has been a transfer window devoid of too much drama so far.
The Mamelodi Sundowns capture of Oupa Manyisa from Orlando Pirates and George Lebese from Kaizer Chiefs show they still have the power to cherry-pick from the Soweto giants‚ but neither really is a transfer to fire up the imagination.
Pirates’ needs have been greatest in the transfer market as they look to put behind them the horrors of the 2016/17 season‚ but so far their additions have been modest.
They have also suffered the acute embarrassment of unveiling Nigeria striker Christian Obiozor when it turned out the deal has not yet been done.
The striker remains in Nigeria with Enyimba and the deal looks dead‚ though with two weeks of the window remaining‚ it could yet go through.
AmaZulu have been among the busier sides in this window‚ raiding National First Division winners Thanda Royal Zulu for their top talent before the club folded and became Richards Bay FC.
That includes free-scoring Mhlengi Cele and highly-rated defender Ayabulela Konqobe.
Teko Modise’s move to Cape Town City is one to watch‚ he will work with former national teammate Benni McCarthy in what is an exciting midfield.
Wits have also added creativity to their midfield with the signings of Steven Pienaar‚ Daylon Claasen and the much younger Kobamelo Kodisang‚ who is certainly one of the future.
TimesLIVE brings you a round-up of the major moves so far in the transfer window:
AJAX CAPE TOWN
IN: Junaid Sait (Stellenbosch)‚ Sedwyn George (Royal Eagles)‚ Isaac Nhlapo (Platinum Stars)‚ Innocent Nemukondeni (University of Pretoria)‚ Ejike Uzoenyi (BidVest Wits)
OUT: Ali Abondo (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Mark Mayambela (Chippa United)‚ Nathan Paulse‚ Lebohang Mokoena‚ Aubrey Funga (all released)‚ Lawrence Lartey (Club Africain‚ Tunisia)‚ Abel Mabaso (Mamelodi Sundowns‚ end of loan)
AMAZULU
IN: Somila Ntsundwana‚ Sadat Ouro-Akoriko (both free agents)‚ Boalefa Pule‚ Michael Morton (both SuperSport United‚ loan)‚ Thembela Sikhakhane (Orlando Pirates‚ loan)‚ Mhlengi Cele‚ Ayabulela Konqobe‚ Siyabonga Mbatha‚ Jabulani Ncobeni‚ Sduduzo Dlamini (all Thanda Royal Zulu)‚ Siyethemba Mnguni (Mbombela United)
OUT: Roggert Nyundu (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Tumelo Letuka‚ Luyanda Hlongwa (both released)‚ Sage Stephens (Cape Town City)
BAROKA FC
IN: Virgil Vries (Maritzburg United)‚ Robin Ngalande‚ Abdi Banda (both free agents)‚ Lucky Nguzana (Ubuntu Cape Town)‚ Talent Chawapiwa (FC Platinum)‚ Lewis Macha (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Gift Motupa (Orlando Pirates‚ loan)
OUT: Mxolisi Kunene (Maritzburg United)‚ Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates‚ end of loan)‚ Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali (Polokwane City)‚ Victor Letsoalo‚ Jacky Motshegwa (both Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Maboke Matlakala (Platinum Stars)‚ Helder Pelembe‚ Siphamandla Sangweni (both released)
BIDVEST WITS
IN: Kobamelo Kodisang (Platinum Stars)‚ Slavko Damjanovic (FK Sutjeska Nikšić‚ Montenegro)‚ Steven Pienaar (Sunderland‚ England)‚ Daylon Claasen (1860 Munich‚ Germany)‚ Bokang Tlhone (Free State Stars)‚ Anthony Gordinho (SuperSport United)
OUT: Siyabonga Nhlapo (SuperSport United)‚ Dillon Sheppard (retired)‚ Ejike Uzoenyi (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Cuthbert Malajila‚ Mogakolodi Ngele (both Mamelodi Sundowns‚ end of loan)
BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC
IN: Roggert Nyundu (AmaZulu)‚ Ali Abondo (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Jacky Motshegwa‚ Victor Letsoalo (both Baroka FC)‚ Sipho Jembula (Polokwane City)‚ Ndumiso Mabena (Platinum Stars)‚ Lucky Baloyi (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Given Mashikinya (Cape Town City)‚ Mudzunga Sidumo‚ Mduduzi Nkosi (both Acornbush United)
OUT: Dumisani Zuma (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Musa Nyatama (Orlando Pirates)‚ Sibusiso Mxoyana (released)‚ Fiston Abdul Razak (Mamelodi Sundowns‚ end of loan)‚ Lyle Lakay (Cape Town City)
CAPE TOWN CITY
IN: Craig Martin (free agent)‚ Taariq Fielies (Milano United)‚ Teko Modise (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Ayanda Patosi (Lokeren)‚ Jeitoso (Ferroviário de Maputo‚ Mozambique)‚ Lyle Lakay (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Sage Stephens (AmaZulu)‚ Nana Akosah-Bempah (Cape Town All Stars‚ end of loan)
OUT: Given Mashikinya (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Thato Mokeke (SuperSport United‚ end of loan)‚ Bongolwethu Jayiya (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Joseph Adjei (Wa All Stars‚ end of loan)‚ Gershin Kock (released)
CHIPPA UNITED
IN: Moeketsi Sekola (Highlands Park‚ loan)‚ James Okwuosa‚ Mahlatsi Makudubela‚ Brighton Mhlongo (all Orlando Pirates)‚ Mlungisi Mbunjane‚ Phetso Maphanga‚ Stanley Makgoka‚ Gerald Modisane (all Cape Town All Stars)‚ Zitha Macheke (Thanda Royal Zulu‚ end of loan)‚ Mark Mayambela (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Samuel Julies (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Kurt Lentjies (Maritzburg United)
OUT: Thabiso Mgwaba (Lamontville Golden Arrows)‚ Thamsanqa Sangweni (Orlando Pirates)
FREE STATE STARS
IN: Mumuni Abubakar (Black Leopards)‚ Sello Japhta (Orlando Pirates)‚ Olivier Kwizera (APR‚ Rwanda)‚ Badra Ali Sangare (AS Tanda‚ Ivory Coast)‚ Sibusiso Hlubi (Mthatha Bucks)‚ Bathusi Aubaas‚ Mpho Mathekgane (both Buya Msuthu)
OUT: Moeketsi Sekola (Chippa United‚ via Highlands Park)‚ Davies Nkausu‚ Thabang Matuka‚ Mbuyiselo Thethani‚ Nyiko Tshabangu‚ Nhlakanipho Ntuli‚ Angelo Kerspuy (all released)‚ Bokang Tlhone (Bidvest Wits)‚ Thela Ngobeni (Mamelodi Sundowns‚ end of loan)
KAIZER CHIEFS
IN: Dumisani Zuma (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Bongolethu Jayiya (Cape Town City)‚ Philani Zulu (Maritzburg United)‚ Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn‚ Zimbabwe)‚ Bruce Bvuma‚ Wiseman Meyiwa‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ Khotso Malope (all promoted from development)
OUT: George Lebese (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)‚ Enocent Mkhabela (Platinum Stars)‚ Lucky Baloyi (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Lewis Macha (Baroka FC)‚ Siphelele Mthembu‚ Camaldine Abraw‚ Edward Manqele (all released)
LAMONTVILLE GOLDEN ARROWS
IN: Mzwandile Buthelezi (Acornbush United)‚ Zolani Nkombela (Mbombela (United)‚ Thabiso Mgwaba (Chippa United)
OUT: Ricardo Goss (Real Kings)‚ Lee Langeveldt‚ Chiukepo Msowoya‚ Kagisho Dikgacoi (all released)‚ Kwanele Hlongwane (Royal Eagles‚ loan)
MAMELODI SUNDOWNS
IN: George Lebese (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Oupa Manyisa (Orlando Pirates)‚ Razak Brimah (Córdoba‚ Spain)‚ Abel Mabaso (Ajax Cape Town‚ end of loan)‚ Bongi Ntuli (Platinum Stars‚ end of loan)‚ Cuthbert Malajila‚ Mogakolodi Ngele (both BidVest Wits‚ end of loan)‚ Mario Booysen (SuperSport United‚ end of loan)‚ Thela Ngobeni (Free State Stars‚ end of loan)
OUT: Wayne Sandilands (Orlando Pirates)‚ Teko Modise (Cape Town City)‚ Samuel Julies (Chippa United)
MARITZBURG UNITED
IN: Siyanda Xulu (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Rushine De Reuck (Free transfer)‚ Mxolisi Kunene (Baroka FC)‚ Motsie Matima (Ubuntu Cape Town)‚ Jethren Barr (Stellenbosch FC)‚ Liam Youlley (free agent)‚ Richard Ofori (Wa All Stars‚ Ghana)
OUT: Virgil Vries (Baroka FC)‚ Bryce Moon‚ Tumelo Mogapi‚ Happy Mashau‚ Lindokuhle Mathebula‚ Tsepeletso Motjatji (all released)‚ Mphakamiseni Nene (Royal Eagles)‚ Philani Zulu (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Kurt Lentjies (Chippa United)
ORLANDO PIRATES
IN: Marshall Munetsi (Baroka FC‚ end of loan)‚ Musa Nyatama (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Wayne Sandilands (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Thamsanqa Sangweni (Chippa United)
OUT: Oupa Manyisa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ James Okwuosa (Chippa United)‚ Dove Wome (SuperSport United‚ end of loan)‚ Jacky Motshegwa (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Mahlatsi Makudubela (Chippa United)‚ Thembela Sikhakhane (AmaZulu‚ loan)‚ Brighton Mhlongo (Chippa United)‚ Gift Motupa (Baroka FC)‚ Maselealo Seanego‚ Sello Jaftha‚ Roger Majafa‚ Lindokuhle Mtshali‚ Donald Makondolela (all released)‚ Siyanda Ngubo (free agent)
PLATINUM STARS
IN: Brian Mwila (Buffalo FC‚ Zambia)‚ Lehlogonolo Masalesa (AE Larissa‚ Greece)‚ Maboke Matlakala (Baroka FC)‚ Thobani Kunene (Real Kings‚ end of loan)‚ Sibusiso Mthethwa (University of Pretoria)
OUT: Ndumiso Mabena (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Kobamelo Kodisang (Bidvest Wits)‚ Tintswalo Tshabalala‚ Henrico Botes‚ Solomon Mathe (all released)‚ Isaac Nhlapo (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Bongi Ntuli (Mamelodi Sundowns‚ end of loan)
POLOKWANE CITY
IN: Wiseman Maluleke (Jomo Cosmos)‚ Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali (Baroka FC)‚ Donald Ngoma (Young Africans‚ Tanzania)‚ Bongile Booi (Milano United)
OUT: Sipho Jembula (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ Tlou Segolela (released)‚ Essau Kanyenda (retired)
SUPERSPORT UNITED
IN: Prince Dube (Highlanders‚ Zimbabwe)‚ Siyabonga Nhlapo (Bidvest Wits)‚ Dove Wome (Orlando Pirates‚ end of loan)‚ Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City‚ end of loan)
OUT: Boalefa Pule‚ Michael Morton (both AmaZulu‚ loan)‚ David Mathebula (released)‚ Dumisani Msibi (Witbank Spurs)‚ Michael Boxall (Minnesota United‚ USA)‚ Anthony Gordinho (BidVest Wits)‚ Mario Booysen (Mamelodi Sundowns‚ end of loan)
