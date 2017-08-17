Barcelona new boy Paulinho confident despite fan scepticism

Brazil midfielder Paulinho is confident he can make an impression at his new club Barcelona amid scepticism from supporters of the Spanish giants about his signing.

The 29-year-old was presented to media at the Camp Nou on Thursday following a $47 million transfer from the Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

The robust Paulinho is the club's first signing since the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros.

He is not a technical player in the mould of club legends Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

He was a key element of the Brazil side humiliated on home soil in the 2014 World Cup and left for China two years ago after struggling in his last spell in Europe with Tottenham Hotspur.