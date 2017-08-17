Soccer

Barcelona new boy Paulinho confident despite fan scepticism

17 August 2017 - 15:22 By AFP
New Barcelona Brazilian midfielder Paulinho.
New Barcelona Brazilian midfielder Paulinho.
Image: FC Barcelona via Twitter

Brazil midfielder Paulinho is confident he can make an impression at his new club Barcelona amid scepticism from supporters of the Spanish giants about his signing.

The 29-year-old was presented to media at the Camp Nou on Thursday following a $47 million transfer from the Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande.

The robust Paulinho is the club's first signing since the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record 222 million euros.

He is not a technical player in the mould of club legends Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta.

He was a key element of the Brazil side humiliated on home soil in the 2014 World Cup and left for China two years ago after struggling in his last spell in Europe with Tottenham Hotspur.

Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers Sundowns

All eyes will be on star striker Jeremy Brockie when his club SuperSport United hosts city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in an eagerly-awaited Tshwane ...
Sport
2 hours ago

All that explains why his arrival has not been warmly received by the Barca fanbase -- over 80 percent of supporters urged the club not to sign him for over 20 million euros in a survey conducted by Barcelona sports daily Mundo Deportivo.

But after passing a medical on Thursday he said: "This is a very special moment in my life, in my career. I thank all those for the effort they made to bring me here.

"I am going to try to make up for that by playing well on the field. I come here full of confidence and I will do a good job."

Paulinho was joined by president Josep Maria Bartomeu, with the club under pressure to strengthen the squad following the loss of Neymar and the comprehensive defeats in both legs of the Spanish Super Cup to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

"He is a player the club were interested in for a long time and we must thank him for the effort he made to come here," said Bartomeu of Paulinho, who has signed a four-year deal with a 120 million-euro buyout clause.

Paulinho, who will wear the number 15 jersey, is the club's third summer signing after Gerard Deulofeu was brought back to Barca from Everton and Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo arrived from Benfica.

Ernesto Valverde's side begin their La Liga campaign at home to Betis on Sunday evening.

Most read

  1. OPINION: Why Baxter's plan to offer Fortune a seat at the Bafana head table is ... Soccer
  2. Cassiem to start at No 8 for Boks in Rugby Championship opener Rugby
  3. Barcelona new boy Paulinho confident despite fan scepticism Soccer
  4. Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers ... Soccer
  5. Burger Odendaal to lead the Blue Bulls against the Cheetahs Rugby

Latest Videos

Winter wonderland: Cold front hits South Africa
Grace Mugabe in the spotlight: What is diplomatic immunity?

Related articles

  1. Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers ... Soccer
  2. Doctor Khumalo confirms his exit from Kaizer Chiefs after 31 years Soccer
  3. Glasgow Celtic target Rivaldo Coetzee available for selection if Ajax coach ... Soccer
  4. Is Bafana Bafana target Joel Untersee headed back to Italian Serie B? Soccer
  5. Champions Wits look likely to drop points in first game of title defence if ... Soccer
  6. All the PSL transfers ahead of the new season Soccer
  7. Doctor Khumalo set to be named Baroka technical director after leaving Kaizer ... Soccer
  8. I am living my dream at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma Soccer
  9. Manchester City out to show why they're Premier League favourites Soccer
  10. Big-spending AC Milan throw down the gauntlet to Juventus Soccer
  11. Baxter calls in Dad's Army to bolster SA Soccer
  12. Baxter says he is viewing Fortune as a potential Bafana Bafana assistant Soccer
  13. Spanish federation's administrative bungle costs Sundowns dearly Soccer
  14. Arsenal risk losing Sanchez for free, Wenger says Soccer
  15. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune moves closer to becoming Bafana ... Soccer
X