Big-spending AC Milan throw down the gauntlet to Juventus

After years of midtable mediocrity, AC Milan have thrown down the gauntlet to Juventus by assembling a team which supporters believe can end the Turin side's run of six successive Serie A titles.

Under new Chinese owners, the seven-times European champions have splurged $222.30 million on transfers and, for a change, the money has gone on players who appear to have their best years ahead of them.

Milan, the last team to win Serie A before Juve's era of dominance began, have endured a decline which coincided with Serie A's own fall from grace.

For most of former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's three decades as club president, they had enjoyed a golden era but his last few years became a story of unsuccessful transfers and musical chairs in the coach's seat.