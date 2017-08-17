Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers Sundowns
All eyes will be on star striker Jeremy Brockie when his club SuperSport United hosts city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in an eagerly-awaited Tshwane Derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon (3pm).
Brockie is at the center of a transfer tug of war between United and keen admirers Sundowns‚ who have been flirting with the New Zealander since the transfer window opened a few weeks ago.
United have already rejected an initial bid reportedly worth over R10 million but the Brazilians have not given up hope of signing the hit-man before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.
Brockie was initially reluctant to be drawn into the topic but when pressed for comment on Thursday‚ he said the decision was up to the two clubs.
“It is not really me who will have to give in if Sundowns keeps on pushing for a transfer‚ it is between SuperSport and Sundowns‚" he said on Thursday.
"I have spoken to Stan Matthews (United’s chief executive) and he has made it pretty firm that they are not going to sell me because I am an important part of the club.
“I am an ambitious player‚ I like challenges and that is the reason I came to South Africa.
"To be honest‚ I can’t say too much more than that because I am under contract with SuperSport and it still has two years left.
"That’s where it stands at the moment.
"SuperSport are saying that they want to give me a new deal‚ so we will see how that develops.”
United coach Eric Tinkler weighed in on the matter and reiterated the club’s determination to hang on to the player.
“He is going nowhere‚" Tinkler said.
"Jeremy is the type of player that when given the right supply and in the right areas‚ he has the ability to score.”
It will be interesting how Brockie fares against his admirers when United face Sundowns in a derby that is easily the most attractive match of the weekend.
The Absa Premiership season gets underway when champions Bidvest Wits host Cape Town City but all eyes should be on the Sundowns vs SuperSport encounter.
Brockie said the furious speculation will not distract him on Saturday.
“The only thing for me is to remain professional and if something develops you take it as it comes‚" he said.
"I am not one of those players who is not going to turn up for training or go missing just because there is interest in him from another club.
"The reason there is interest in me is because I keep on scoring goals.
"At the end of the day I am paid by SuperSport and as long as I am wearing their shirt I will continue to work for them.”
Weekend's PSL Fixtures:
FRIDAY
Bidvest Wits vs Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium‚ 8pm)
SATURDAY
Polokwane City vs Baroka at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3pm)SuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm)AmaZulu vs Free State Stars at King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm)Orlando Pirates vs Chippa United at rlando Stadium (6pm)Ajax Cape Town vs Golden Arrows at Cape Town Stadium (8.15pm)
SUNDAY
Platinum Stars vs Maritzburg United at Royal Bafokeng Stadium (3pm)Bloemfontein Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs at Free State Stadium (3pm)
- TimesLIVE
