Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers Sundowns

All eyes will be on star striker Jeremy Brockie when his club SuperSport United hosts city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in an eagerly-awaited Tshwane Derby at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Brockie is at the center of a transfer tug of war between United and keen admirers Sundowns‚ who have been flirting with the New Zealander since the transfer window opened a few weeks ago.

United have already rejected an initial bid reportedly worth over R10 million but the Brazilians have not given up hope of signing the hit-man before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

Brockie was initially reluctant to be drawn into the topic but when pressed for comment on Thursday‚ he said the decision was up to the two clubs.