New champions Bidvest Wits will be hoping their first league match of the new season‚ as they begin the defence of the title on Friday‚ ends better than that of the champions of preceding seasons.

But if the trend is to be kept up then Wits look likely to drop points at home when they meet Cape Town City in the league season’s opener on Friday night.

A draw is the likely outcome‚ according to the stats.

The last three champions have been held to a draw in the defence of their title.

But overall the stats do point to a positive start for the champions.