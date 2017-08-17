South African football superstar Doctor Khumalo announced on Thursday he was leaving Kaizer Chiefs after 31 years as a player and coach with the Soweto giants‚ and taking up a position as technical director of Baroka FC.

Khumalo said his decision followed a meeting with Chiefs' chairman Kaizer Motaung on Tuesday‚ where he was given his blessings to move on from the club.

At a press conference in Bramley‚ Johannesburg‚ Khumalo thanked Chiefs‚ and particularly Motaung‚ for the part they played in the immense football brand he had become.

An emotional Khumalo recalled his Chiefs debut as a 16-year old in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at Ellis Park in 1987.