Doctor Khumalo set to be named Baroka technical director after leaving Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo is expected to end his long association with the Naturena side and join Limpopo outfit Baroka FC as technical director on Thursday afternoon.

Khumalo's name is synonymous with the Chiefs brand and he has served the club as a player and as a coach in a long career that dates back to the 1980s.

This long history seemingly did not deter the ambitious Baroka and insiders said they are set to introduce Khumalo as their new technical director.