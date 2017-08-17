Rivaldo Coetzee is available for selection this weekend if Ajax Cape Town coach Stanley Menzo chooses to use him‚ but captain Travis Graham remains sidelined in his on-going stand-off with the club.

Coetzee has been the subject of interest from Scottish Premier League side Glasgow Celtic and there had been suggestions in some quarters that he would be withdrawn from the squad to face Lamontville Golden Arrows in Ajax’s league opener on Saturday night.

But TimesLIVE understands that this is not the case and that the player will be available to Menzo if he chooses to use him.

With Roscoe Pietersen suspended for the first three games of this campaign‚ Menzo cannot do without Coetzee in his thin squad‚ despite the signing of centre-back Junaid Sait last week.