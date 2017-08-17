Is Bafana Bafana target Joel Untersee headed back to Italian Serie B?

National team target Joel Untersee could be headed back to the Italian Serie B with Brescia this season.

Swiss junior international Untersee‚ who is reportedly interested in turning out for Bafana Bafana‚ has found his path to the first team at Italian giants Juventus blocked by the quality of the fullbacks ahead of him.

The 23-year-old has drawn no shortage of interest from across Europe‚ but according to reports in Italy has his heart set on a return to Brescia if he is told by Juventus that they do not see regular Serie A action for him this season.

Untersee made 39 appearances for Brescia last season during a successful loan spell in which he became a key figure at the club.