Manchester City out to show why they're Premier League favourites

After a first week in the Premier League that saw the champions Chelsea toppled and 31 goals flying in, the victories by Manchester's clubs on the opening weekend suggested they could be the teams to chase this term.

The rivals are book-ending week two, with United at Swansea City in Saturday's lunchtime game and City testing Everton's new big-spending resolve on Monday.

That should provide an even better feel for their credentials.

Jose Mourinho's United put four past West Ham United and Romelu Lukaku quickly demonstrated his intent to be crowned the league's top scorer, after just missing out last year, with an accomplished double.