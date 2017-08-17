OPINION: Why Baxter's plan to offer Fortune a seat at the Bafana head table is a massive gamble

Stuart Baxter may be regarded as a highly skilled tactician but his plan to offer Quinton Fortune a seat at the Bafana Bafana head table is a massive gamble.

The Bafana coach views the former Manchester United player as a potential assistant and the relationship is still being assessed before any full-time appointment is made.

The problem is the nation’s soccer lovers have not forgotten that this is the same Fortune who regularly pulled down his pants and let one rip in the direction of a succession of Bafana coaches during his playing days.

Baxter only has to take a squint at that 140-character weapon of mass destruction‚ Twitter‚ to get a sense of how the public feels about his plan to hire the polarising figure.