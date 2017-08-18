Soccer

10 players to watch in the PSL this season

18 August 2017 - 11:16 By Nick Said
Michee Mika of TP Mazembe and Teboho Mokoena (R) of SuperSport during the CAF Confederations Cup match between SuperSport United and TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe Stadium on June 20, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Michee Mika of TP Mazembe and Teboho Mokoena (R) of SuperSport during the CAF Confederations Cup match between SuperSport United and TP Mazembe at Lucas Moripe Stadium on June 20, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The new Absa Premiership seasons gets under way on Friday evening when new heroes will be born and others will fade from the limelight.

TimesLIVE picks 10 players to watch for a variety of reasons this season‚ some because they have a point to prove and others for the quality they can bring.

DAYLON CLAASEN (BIDVEST WITS)

Much has been made of the arrival of Steven Pienaar at Wits‚ but the man once tipped to take over his mantle in the national team is also a new recruit.

Claasen’s career has not quite seem him fulfill his potential and he returns to the PSL at a time when he should be hitting his peak in Europe. Can he deliver for Wits?

My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong

Thokozani Sekhotlong was drifting around clubless looking for a new team in the off-season when the call came form Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and then he did ...
Sport
3 hours ago

RUSHINE DE REUCK (MARITZBURG UNITED)

De Reuck is a product of the same ASD Academy as Ayanda Patosi and was tipped to have a big future in Europe.

But he has meandered along in the last few seasons and finally gets his chance in the South African top-flight at Maritzburg United.

Can he make up for lost time this season?

SEDWYN GEORGE (AJAX CAPE TOWN)

Being top scorer in the National First Division the season before is absolutely no guarantee of success in the top-flight‚ just ask the likes of Ace Bhengu or Thabiso Kutumela.

George took the second-tier by storm last season with 20 goals and has now been given his shot at the big-time with Ajax‚ where he is seen as a ready-made replacement for beanpole striker Nathan Paulse.

It is better to have 11 lions than 50 sheep: Micho on his Pirates squad

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is happy that he has a workable sized squad‚ he has said ahead of his side's Absa Premiership opening match ...
Sport
4 hours ago

GEORGE LEBESE (MAMELODI SUNDOWNS)

Lebese had gone stale at Kaizer Chiefs‚ but now has a fresh challenge with Sundowns‚ where the pressure to perform will be no less.

The midfielder has not had the best of times on or off the pitch lately‚ but the Mamelodi-born 28-year-old remains a quality performer on his day. His challenge is to show it every week.

VICTOR LETSOALO (BLOEMFONTEIN CELTIC)

Letsoalo’s goals almost single-handedly kept Baroka FC in the top-flight last season‚ but he has since moved on to Bloemfontein Celtic‚ where they managed only 16 goals in 30 league games in the last campaign.

It was a woeful tally and the big challenge for new coach Veselin Jelusic is to find the right formula in front of goal.

The 24-year-old Letsoalo has the potential to be the man.

OPINION: Why Baxter's plan to offer Fortune a seat at the Bafana head table is a massive gamble

Stuart Baxter may be regarded as a highly skilled tactician but his plan to offer Quinton Fortune a seat at the Bafana Bafana head table is a massive ...
Sport
21 hours ago

MARK MAYAMBELA (CHIPPA UNITED)

Mayambela has traded Ajax Cape Town for a return to Chippa United‚ where he says he feels wanted.

It is a bold move for a player coming off arguably the best season of a career that has otherwise largely flattered to deceive.

There is no doubting Mayambela’s talent‚ and on his day he can be a genuine match-winner‚ but as he has proven down the years‚ it is his application that counts.

TEBOHO MOKOENA (SUPERSPORT UNITED)

Mokoena emerged last season as a hugely talented midfielder after being given his first team bow by then coach Stuart Baxter.

Now under Eric Tinkler he needs to continue that development and if he can‚ then SuperSport United and South Africa will have a massive asset for many years to come.

Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers Sundowns

All eyes will be on star striker Jeremy Brockie when his club SuperSport United hosts city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in an eagerly-awaited Tshwane ...
Sport
23 hours ago

GUSTAVO PAEZ (KAIZER CHIEFS)

Paez looks to have finally nailed down a starting berth at Kaizer Chiefs and he has rewarded that faith with some sparkling performances.

Chiefs have not had a striker who can scored 15 to 20 goals in a season for some time‚ and Paez has the potential to do that.

A good finisher‚ he also creates opportunities for others‚ and can turn Chiefs from also-rans into title contenders.

AYANDA PATOSI (CAPE TOWN CITY)

Patosi’s challenges at Lokeren in Belgium have been much publicised‚ but within his small frame is an excellent footballer who can be among the best in the Absa Premiership.

On the face of it his signature looks a real coup for Cape Town City‚ if they can keep him motivated and focused on the job at hand.

Doctor Khumalo confirms his exit from Kaizer Chiefs after 31 years

South African football superstar Doctor Khumalo announced on Thursday he was leaving Kaizer Chiefs after 31 years as a player and coach with the ...
Sport
1 day ago

He offers so much from open play and set-pieces‚ and fits in well to the attacking style of play of the team.

THAMSANQA SANGWENI (ORLANDO PIRATES)

The departure of Oupa Manyisa to Mamelodi Sundowns has left a void that could be filled by the accomplished Sangweni‚ a silky player with all the attributes to boss the centre of the park for Pirates.

He will also bring leadership and experience to a squad that is looking to rebuild both its confidence and reputation.

He could be the key behind a resurgent Buccaneers this campaign.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. No ‘grey areas’ for Boks against Argentina Rugby
  2. Can a big city guy like Doctor Khumalo fit in at a small city club like Baroka? Soccer
  3. My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong Soccer
  4. Kaizer Motaung gives Doctor Khumalo his blessings Soccer
  5. It is better to have 11 lions than 50 sheep: Micho on his Pirates squad Soccer

Latest Videos

Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
Horrific video footage shows aftermath of Barcelona suspected terror attack

Related articles

  1. My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong Soccer
  2. Bafana’s withdrawal-hit squad have remained hungry‚ says Bvuma Soccer
  3. It is better to have 11 lions than 50 sheep: Micho on his Pirates squad Soccer
  4. OPINION: Why Baxter's plan to offer Fortune a seat at the Bafana head table is ... Soccer
  5. Barcelona new boy Paulinho confident despite fan scepticism Soccer
  6. Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers ... Soccer
  7. Doctor Khumalo confirms his exit from Kaizer Chiefs after 31 years Soccer
  8. Glasgow Celtic target Rivaldo Coetzee available for selection if Ajax coach ... Soccer
  9. Is Bafana Bafana target Joel Untersee headed back to Italian Serie B? Soccer
  10. Champions Wits look likely to drop points in first game of title defence if ... Soccer
  11. All the PSL transfers ahead of the new season Soccer
  12. Doctor Khumalo set to be named Baroka technical director after leaving Kaizer ... Soccer
  13. I am living my dream at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma Soccer
  14. Manchester City out to show why they're Premier League favourites Soccer
  15. Big-spending AC Milan throw down the gauntlet to Juventus Soccer
X