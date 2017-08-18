10 players to watch in the PSL this season

The new Absa Premiership seasons gets under way on Friday evening when new heroes will be born and others will fade from the limelight.

TimesLIVE picks 10 players to watch for a variety of reasons this season‚ some because they have a point to prove and others for the quality they can bring.

DAYLON CLAASEN (BIDVEST WITS)

Much has been made of the arrival of Steven Pienaar at Wits‚ but the man once tipped to take over his mantle in the national team is also a new recruit.

Claasen’s career has not quite seem him fulfill his potential and he returns to the PSL at a time when he should be hitting his peak in Europe. Can he deliver for Wits?