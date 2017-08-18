Stuart Baxter envisages Quinton Fortune being a European-based assistant-coach who can keep tabs on Bafana Bafana’s overseas-based players‚ South Africa’s head coach has said.

Fortune‚ then‚ would return for Bafana matches‚ Baxter said this week. The Bafana coach also sees the former Manchester United and Bafana midfielder being involved in South Africa’s junior teams‚ especially Thabo Senong’s Olympic U-23 side.

Fortune joined Bafana this week in their preparations for their Chan second-leg qualifying match against Zambia on Ndola on Saturday.

The ex-Atletico Madrid player has not been appointed full-time as Bafana’s second assistant-coach to Senong yet‚ but appears likely to be.