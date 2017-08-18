Doctor Khumalo wanted to go to a club where he can make an impact‚ the Kaizer Chiefs legend said‚ explaining his shock next choice of destination as technical director of Baroka FC.

As Baroka proudly paraded their biggest signing of the club’s 10-year history this week‚ one had to wonder what sort of role Khumalo might be able to play.

Baroka already have a coach.

And while Khumalo has his Uefa B licence‚ years of experience as a player and assistant-coach at Chiefs‚ and a player in America and Argentina‚ will as eccentric a character as Kgoloko Thobejane really listen to him?

Baroka’s equally colourful chairman‚ Khurishi Mphahlele‚ clad in a bright red suit at the function in Bramley‚ Johannesburg‚ declared that Khumalo had a contract effectively for life.