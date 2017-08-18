Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is happy that he has a workable sized squad‚ he has said ahead of his side's Absa Premiership opening match against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Sredojevic professed himself pleased‚ too‚ with the work he and his squad have put in since his appointment to replace Kjell Jonevret two weeks ago.

The former Uganda coach said his current squad size of around 30 is far more manageable than the 50-plus he had to contend with in his previous six-month stint as coach of the Buccaneers in 2006.

"Regarding the size of the squad‚ I am satisfied. It is a working environment where we currently have 23 in-field players plus two goalkeepers in action‚ while we have one goalkeeper and a few players out of action‚" Sredojevic said.

"So it is a manageable squad. When I compare it with my last time at Pirates where we had 53 players‚ it is absolutely manageable.