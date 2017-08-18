Kaizer Motaung gives Doctor Khumalo his blessings

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has wished club legend Doctor Khumalo well after the iconic former midfielder parted ways with Amakhosi this week.

Khumalo was unveiled as Baroka FC technical director on Thursday to end a 31-year-old relationship with Chiefs as a player and coach. He joined the Soweto giants at age 16 and made his debut in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at Ellis Park in 1987.

“Doctor came to us six months ago to discuss his future plans and desire to pursue other interests. Among the points contained in his proposal was the desire to grow his brand and take on other challenges after celebrating his 50th birthday in June‚” Motaung said.

Khumalo‚ who made over 400 appearances and scored 75 goals‚ served as Chiefs coach Steve Komphela’s assistant in the coach’s first season in the 2015/16 season.