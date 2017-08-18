Morgan Gould takes talk of Bafana Bafana recall in his stride
SuperSport United star centreback Morgan Gould would welcome the opportunity of a return to Bafana Bafana‚ but he is not losing sleep over it.
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter names his squad on Monday for the crucial back-to-back 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde on September 1 in Praia and September 5 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Gould – who recovered from an injury-plagued period in his career to become SuperSport’s player of the season in the past campaign – is in contention for his first national team call-up since a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Central African Republic in 2013.
Gould would come in for young Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee‚ who missed a number of weeks’ training in the off-season over issues of leaving the club.
“Most definitely‚ I will welcome the opportunity to return to the national team because I have been there and I know how it feels to wear the jersey‚” Gould said on Thursday as SuperSport put the finishing touches to their preparations for their season-opener against Mamelodi Sundowns in Atteridgeville on Saturday.
“I wouldn’t say I have ambitions but I would love to be back if I am needed. The guys have been doing well in my position but I still want to be part of any set-up in football.
“I will try and be a little bit humble about it and definitely I would like to be back with the national team if they see the need to have me.”
Gould said if Baxter – Gould’s coach at Kaizer Chiefs for three seasons‚ and SuperSport last season – does not select him‚ he will continue to focus on continuing the form at SuperSport that earned him the club’s top player award.
“I would not be disappointed – it will just mean that they have decided on going with other players‚” the defender said.
“If you look at the centrebacks that we have in the country‚ we have Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Eric Mathoho‚ my favourite player Thulani Hlatswayo and unfortunately Buhle Mkhwanazi is injured.
“These are players who have been doing well and if I don’t get the opportunity it will not be not be the end of the world.
"I have been in this situation before and if it doesn’t happen I will keep on pushing for my club.”
Looking ahead to the eagerly-awaited Tshwane derby against Sundowns‚ Gould said SuperSport are looking to get one over their city rivals‚ who Matsatsantsa have failed to beat in the league in almost four years.
“We are going to test our character‚ there is a lot at stake and besides the obvious three points on offer on the day we are also playing for bragging rights for our supporters‚” he said.
“We have a handful of supporters‚ and Sundowns have the bulk of them‚ but we want to give our fans something to be proud of.”
- TimesLIVE
