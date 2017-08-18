Soccer

Morgan Gould takes talk of Bafana Bafana recall in his stride

18 August 2017 - 11:48 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
SuperSport United defender Morgan Gould (in blue) clears the ball from Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the cup quarterfinals in Durban yesterdayPicture: Gallo Images
SuperSport United defender Morgan Gould (in blue) clears the ball from Siphiwe Tshabalala of Kaizer Chiefs during the cup quarterfinals in Durban yesterdayPicture: Gallo Images
Image: Gallo Images

SuperSport United star centreback Morgan Gould would welcome the opportunity of a return to Bafana Bafana‚ but he is not losing sleep over it.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter names his squad on Monday for the crucial back-to-back 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde on September 1 in Praia and September 5 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Gould – who recovered from an injury-plagued period in his career to become SuperSport’s player of the season in the past campaign – is in contention for his first national team call-up since a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Central African Republic in 2013.

Gould would come in for young Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee‚ who missed a number of weeks’ training in the off-season over issues of leaving the club.

Veterans Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould set for Bafana return

Veteran players Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ Reneilwe Letsholonyane and Morgan Gould could be set for a shock return to the national team several years after ...
Sport
2 days ago

“Most definitely‚ I will welcome the opportunity to return to the national team because I have been there and I know how it feels to wear the jersey‚” Gould said on Thursday as SuperSport put the finishing touches to their preparations for their season-opener against Mamelodi Sundowns in Atteridgeville on Saturday.

“I wouldn’t say I have ambitions but I would love to be back if I am needed. The guys have been doing well in my position but I still want to be part of any set-up in football.

“I will try and be a little bit humble about it and definitely I would like to be back with the national team if they see the need to have me.”

Gould said if Baxter – Gould’s coach at Kaizer Chiefs for three seasons‚ and SuperSport last season – does not select him‚ he will continue to focus on continuing the form at SuperSport that earned him the club’s top player award.

10 players to watch in the PSL this season

The new Absa Premiership seasons gets under way on Friday evening when new heroes will be born and others will fade from the limelight – TimesLIVE ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“I would not be disappointed – it will just mean that they have decided on going with other players‚” the defender said.

“If you look at the centrebacks that we have in the country‚ we have Rivaldo Coetzee‚ Eric Mathoho‚ my favourite player Thulani Hlatswayo and unfortunately Buhle Mkhwanazi is injured.

“These are players who have been doing well and if I don’t get the opportunity it will not be not be the end of the world.

"I have been in this situation before and if it doesn’t happen I will keep on pushing for my club.”

It is better to have 11 lions than 50 sheep: Micho on his Pirates squad

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic is happy that he has a workable sized squad‚ he has said ahead of his side's Absa Premiership opening match ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Looking ahead to the eagerly-awaited Tshwane derby against Sundowns‚ Gould said SuperSport are looking to get one over their city rivals‚ who Matsatsantsa have failed to beat in the league in almost four years.

“We are going to test our character‚ there is a lot at stake and besides the obvious three points on offer on the day we are also playing for bragging rights for our supporters‚” he said.

“We have a handful of supporters‚ and Sundowns have the bulk of them‚ but we want to give our fans something to be proud of.”

- TimesLIVE

My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong

Thokozani Sekhotlong was drifting around clubless looking for a new team in the off-season when the call came form Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and then he did ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Kaizer Motaung gives Doctor Khumalo his blessings

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has wished club legend Doctor Khumalo well after the iconic former midfielder parted ways with Amakhosi this ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. No ‘grey areas’ for Boks against Argentina Rugby
  2. Can a big city guy like Doctor Khumalo fit in at a small city club like Baroka? Soccer
  3. My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong Soccer
  4. Kaizer Motaung gives Doctor Khumalo his blessings Soccer
  5. It is better to have 11 lions than 50 sheep: Micho on his Pirates squad Soccer

Latest Videos

Barcelona terrorist attack: Police hunt driver who killed at least 13 people
Horrific video footage shows aftermath of Barcelona suspected terror attack

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Motaung gives Doctor Khumalo his blessings Soccer
  2. 10 players to watch in the PSL this season Soccer
  3. My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong Soccer
  4. Bafana’s withdrawal-hit squad have remained hungry‚ says Bvuma Soccer
  5. It is better to have 11 lions than 50 sheep: Micho on his Pirates squad Soccer
  6. OPINION: Why Baxter's plan to offer Fortune a seat at the Bafana head table is ... Soccer
  7. Barcelona new boy Paulinho confident despite fan scepticism Soccer
  8. Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers ... Soccer
  9. Doctor Khumalo confirms his exit from Kaizer Chiefs after 31 years Soccer
  10. Glasgow Celtic target Rivaldo Coetzee available for selection if Ajax coach ... Soccer
  11. Is Bafana Bafana target Joel Untersee headed back to Italian Serie B? Soccer
  12. Champions Wits look likely to drop points in first game of title defence if ... Soccer
  13. All the PSL transfers ahead of the new season Soccer
  14. Doctor Khumalo set to be named Baroka technical director after leaving Kaizer ... Soccer
  15. I am living my dream at Kaizer Chiefs‚ says goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma Soccer
X