Morgan Gould takes talk of Bafana Bafana recall in his stride

SuperSport United star centreback Morgan Gould would welcome the opportunity of a return to Bafana Bafana‚ but he is not losing sleep over it.

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter names his squad on Monday for the crucial back-to-back 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde on September 1 in Praia and September 5 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Gould – who recovered from an injury-plagued period in his career to become SuperSport’s player of the season in the past campaign – is in contention for his first national team call-up since a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over Central African Republic in 2013.

Gould would come in for young Ajax Cape Town defender Rivaldo Coetzee‚ who missed a number of weeks’ training in the off-season over issues of leaving the club.