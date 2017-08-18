My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong
Thokozani Sekotlong was drifting around clubless looking for a new team in the off-season when the call came form Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and then he did not think twice.
The 26-year-old forward had been released by Stars with injury problems‚ when clearly Downs coach Pitso Mosimane decided he saw something in the pace and destructive ability of Sekhotlong.
On Thursday the Mamelodi-raised Sekhotlong was given a dream contract‚ allowing him to return home‚ where first played in the PSL for University of Pretoria in 2012-13.
Sekhotlong knows he faces a challenge breaking into African champions Downs’ star-studded frontline.
“Since leaving University of Pretoria I’ve always been away from home. So being back at home and actually for a team like Mamelodi Sundowns mean the most to me‚” the forward said.
“It’s a dream come true‚ so it’s a very proud move for me and my family.
“It’s kind of funny because I was playing for Free State Stars and I did well for the first half of the season and then I got injured.
“And now when we came back from preseason I had troubles with my fitness and some injuries‚ but knowing what the problem was. Free State Stars decided to end my contract.
“Obviously I was clubless and looking for a team‚ and luckily Sundowns came through and said‚ ‘Let’s give you a chance. We think you could add value to the team’.
“I did have other offers but I couldn’t turn this one down‚ because it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.
“I was willing to take the risk‚ and I knew that if I could give my all I am capable of playing and adding value to the team.”
Sekhotlong’s signing brings to three the number of players from Mamelodi in Downs’ ranks currently. George Lebese has been signed from Kaizer Chiefs‚ and Lucky Mohomi is the third.
“My family are Sundowns fans – Especially my father‚” Sekhotlong said.
“He’s going to cry once this deal is through. I’ve been a fan since I was a little boy‚ supporting them‚ watching them at Ellis Park‚ the old FNB Stadium‚ in the Rothmans Cup‚ the Charity Cup.
“I even had a one of those Disprin shirts when the team was still sponsored by them. And once I won a competition and they gave me a ball when I was still a ‘lightie’.
“So ja‚ definitely it’s a proud moment.”
Sekhotlong‚ who has also turned out for Maritzburg United and First Division Cape Town All Stars‚ played 21 league games for Stars last season‚ scoring five goals.
