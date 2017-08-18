Thokozani Sekotlong was drifting around clubless looking for a new team in the off-season when the call came form Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and then he did not think twice.

The 26-year-old forward had been released by Stars with injury problems‚ when clearly Downs coach Pitso Mosimane decided he saw something in the pace and destructive ability of Sekhotlong.

On Thursday the Mamelodi-raised Sekhotlong was given a dream contract‚ allowing him to return home‚ where first played in the PSL for University of Pretoria in 2012-13.

Sekhotlong knows he faces a challenge breaking into African champions Downs’ star-studded frontline.