The usual suspects will challenge for the Absa Premiership title in 2017-18 season‚ Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes‚ with no big surprises expected.

The PSL kicks off on Friday night with Hunt suspended and in the stands when his defending champions Wits meet last season’s third-placed finishers Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium (8pm).

Hunt does not expect any surprise challengers to last season’s top five teams – Wits‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ City‚ Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United‚ in that order.

“I think one or two have come more into the equation now from last season‚” the coach said this week.

“But I still think it will be the same candidates. I can’t see anybody out of that five or six coming like a Leicester City‚ or something like that.