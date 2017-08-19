Like Jose Mourinho‚ Benni McCarthy is happy to win ugly

Two games and two wins for Benni McCarhy as a head coach‚ and the former Porto striker can see that his Cape Town City team are adaptable and gritty even when conditions are against them.

City fought on the back foot – like Muhammad Ali on the ropes taking a pounding from George Foreman – scoring from their one clearcut opportunity to pickpocket a 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night.

McCarthy’s first win had come in a 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium last Saturday thanks to a Sibusiso Mbonani own goal.

If there has been a touch of fortune to City’s two wins under McCarthy‚ that has been matched by the grit displayed by last season’s third-placed finishers‚ as they find their feet and rhythm under their new coach.