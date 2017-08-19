Sundowns find a way past SuperSport with Kekana and Zwane on target

Mamelodi Sundowns’ mellow yellow machine only looked as deliciously fearsome as ever picking their way past a strong SuperSport United 2-0 in their Absa Premiership opener at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Goals by Hlompo Kekana in the 34th minute and Themba Zwane in the 51st saw Downs flex their muscle – some of it added in the off-season – to recover from their opening 1-0 MTN8 defeat here against Maritzburg United.

Pitso Mosimane has professed himself some fan of his two new signings, and players looking for a lease of life after average campaigns last season – George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa.

Sundowns’ coach gave a start to both, and they continued to indicate that surrounded by Downs’ superstars, in such a fluent team, they can regain their prowess and be two of the season’s more interesting additions.