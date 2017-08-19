Soccer

Sundowns find a way past SuperSport with Kekana and Zwane on target

19 August 2017 - 17:09 By Marc Strydom at Lucas Moripe Stadium
Percy Tau of Sundowns and Reneilwe Letsholonyane of SuperSport during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Percy Tau of Sundowns and Reneilwe Letsholonyane of SuperSport during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns’ mellow yellow machine only looked as deliciously fearsome as ever picking their way past a strong SuperSport United 2-0 in their Absa Premiership opener at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Goals by Hlompo Kekana in the 34th minute and Themba Zwane in the 51st saw Downs flex their muscle – some of it added in the off-season – to recover from their opening 1-0 MTN8 defeat here against Maritzburg United.

Pitso Mosimane has professed himself some fan of his two new signings, and players looking for a lease of life after average campaigns last season – George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa.

Sundowns’ coach gave a start to both, and they continued to indicate that surrounded by Downs’ superstars, in such a fluent team, they can regain their prowess and be two of the season’s more interesting additions.

Like Jose Mourinho‚ Benni McCarthy is happy to win ugly

Two games and two wins for Benni McCarhy as a head coach‚ and the former Porto striker can see that his Cape Town City team are adaptable and gritty ...
Sport
4 hours ago

More though, it was Downs’ intelligence and comfort on the ball, in front of an uncompromising defence, that saw them fairly stroll past an almost timid SuperSport, who appeared not confident to play against a side they have not beaten in the league in almost four years.

Downs could pick their holes without too much pressure coming the other way.

Eric Tinkler’s SuperSport look formidable on paper – on the field and bench. They certainly had their moments.

Left-back Aubrey Modiba jinked past Lebese and struck a dipping shot from the edge of the area that skimmed the crossbar.

Downs got their opener through deft simplicity. Billiat won the ball on the right of the area and centred to Hlompo Kekana, who placed a low, rolled finish inside the left upright that Ronwen Williams could not have saved.

SuperSport’s buildups were structured and they made ground as far as the final third, where it was more some superb back four organisation by the Brazilians than a lack of a telling pass that denied entry.

Usual suspects to challenge for the PSL title‚ says Gavin Hunt

The usual suspects will challenge for the Absa Premiership in 2017-18‚ Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes‚ with no big surprises expected.
Sport
1 day ago

Matsatsantsa, though, also seemed wary of taking the game to the Brazilians. They tried to play it tactically in the middle of the park, but a tendency against adventurism, and to sit back, can be a dangerous ploy against the best attack in the PSL.

Six minutes into the second half Khama Billiat played Zwane, beating Clayton Daniels, down the right, whose shot was low and hard and easily past Williams.

Daniels’s header had to be pushed over the bar by Denis Onyango just after the hour.

SuperSport will be a force in 2017-18. To reinforce that point Teboho Mokoena’s drive was palmed out by Onyango, who did not have a quiet afternoon.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Sundowns find a way past SuperSport with Kekana and Zwane on target Soccer
  2. Cheetahs grind out narrow win past Bulls at Loftus Rugby
  3. Like Jose Mourinho‚ Benni McCarthy is happy to win ugly Soccer
  4. Minister Nxesi scolds Safa on resolving schools football saga Soccer
  5. Cape Town City beat Wits as the champions get title defense to worst possible ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence
'I will not tolerate a Yizi-Yizo school’: Lesufi condemns school violence

Related articles

  1. Like Jose Mourinho‚ Benni McCarthy is happy to win ugly Soccer
  2. Minister Nxesi scolds Safa on resolving schools football saga Soccer
  3. Cape Town City beat Wits as the champions get title defense to worst possible ... Soccer
  4. Baxter sees Fortune as a European-based Bafana assistant-coach Soccer
  5. Usual suspects to challenge for the PSL title‚ says Gavin Hunt Soccer
  6. Can a big city guy like Doctor Khumalo fit in at a small city club like Baroka? Soccer
  7. Morgan Gould takes talk of Bafana Bafana recall in his stride Soccer
  8. Kaizer Motaung gives Doctor Khumalo his blessings Soccer
  9. 10 players to watch in the PSL this season Soccer
  10. My dad will cry at this move‚ says new Sundowns signing Sekotlong Soccer
  11. Bafana’s withdrawal-hit squad have remained hungry‚ says Bvuma Soccer
  12. It is better to have 11 lions than 50 sheep: Micho on his Pirates squad Soccer
  13. OPINION: Why Baxter's plan to offer Fortune a seat at the Bafana head table is ... Soccer
  14. Barcelona new boy Paulinho confident despite fan scepticism Soccer
  15. Brockie to be center of attention when employers SuperSport host his admirers ... Soccer
  16. Doctor Khumalo confirms his exit from Kaizer Chiefs after 31 years Soccer
  17. Glasgow Celtic target Rivaldo Coetzee available for selection if Ajax coach ... Soccer
  18. Is Bafana Bafana target Joel Untersee headed back to Italian Serie B? Soccer
  19. Champions Wits look likely to drop points in first game of title defence if ... Soccer
  20. All the PSL transfers ahead of the new season Soccer
X