Beleaguered Komphela likens his struggles at Chiefs to the years Mandela spent in prison

‘‘In this job you have to deal with it tata‚ whether you like it or not‚” Komphela said on Monday.

‘‘In leadership‚ it is not always about getting sweet‚ sweet‚ sweet stuff. Look at any leader‚ even the late Nelson Mandela.

‘‘27 year‚ 27 years..... If you and I had gone through 27 years (in prison)‚ we would have probably committed suicide or lost hope. But he kept faith.

‘‘So if you are a leader and you have faith‚ for me listen‚ I take notice from such. And worse case scenario‚ if where you are you don’t get exactly what you think you deserve‚ it is preparation for the next platform

‘‘Acceptance of the challenge and live with it and say ’yes let me face the stick.’ You only get better through fire. And you could be preparing for the next platform which you don’t know. The Almighty has got our plans.

‘‘I am talking of the struggle and the challenge. Mandela’s next challenge was the presidency. How many of you thought that a (former) prisoner would be president? None.”

Chiefs host Supersport United on Wednesday night in their next league match Komphela will be under pressure to secure a maiden win of the season after the club also bombed out of the MTN8 last week. — TimesLIVE





Source: TMG Digital.