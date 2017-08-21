Doctor Khumalo's departure from Kaizer Chiefs brings to an end - for now - not just a beautiful relationship between the one-time darling of South Africa's football fans and the country's biggest club‚ but also with its chairman‚ Kaizer Motaung.

Khumalo said it was a meeting he was called to by Motaung last week‚ and the chairman's blessings there and advice that to grow‚ perhaps the once magnificent Chiefs midfielder would have to leave‚ that made up his mind to join Baroka FC as technical director.

It’s not clear if Khumalo asked for more than his redeployment to the development‚ and was turned down.

It's been a PSL off-season of bombshells - Benni McCarthy becoming Cape Town City head coach‚ Steven Pienaar joining Bidvest Wits‚ Quinton Fortune on the verge of becoming Bafana Bafana assistant-coach.

Khumalo's announcement at the offices of his PR company in Bramley‚ Johannesburg on Thursday‚ eclipsed all of those.