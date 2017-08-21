Veteran Morgan Gould has made a shock return to the national team after spending several years in the international wilderness.

Bafana play Cape Verde in back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers next month and Gould was the only surprise in the squad Stuart Baxter announced on Monday.

Bafana are second in World Cup qualifying Group D after two matches and they are level on points (four points) with leaders Burkina Faso‚ who only lead on goal difference.

The South Africans will face Cape Verde on Friday‚ September 1 in Praia in the first match and then host the return encounter four days later in Durban on Tuesday‚ September 5.

The full Bafana Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers:

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)‚ Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders:

Morgan Gould (Supersport United)‚ Sifiso Hlanti (Bidvest Wits)‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bidvest Wits)‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Mulomowandau Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs)‚ Abbubaker Mobara (Orlando Pirates)‚ Tebogo Langerman (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Rivaldo Coetzee (Ajax Cape Town)

Midfielders:

Keagan Dolly (Montpellier)‚ Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse)‚ Dean Furman (SuperSport United)‚ Andile Jali (KV Oostende)‚ Kamohelo Mokotjo (FC Twente‚ Netherlands)‚ Hlompo Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Bongani Zungu (Vitoria Guimaraes‚ Portugal)‚ Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers:

Daylon Klaasen (BidVest Wits)‚ Percy Tau (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Tokelo Rantie (Genclerbirligi‚ Turkey)‚ Kermit Erasmus (Lens‚ France)‚ Lebogang Manyama (Cape Town City)‚ Bradley Grobler (Supersport United)

