Rivaldo Coetzee’s move to Glasgow Celtic is another feather in the cap of the Ajax Cape Town development structures that must rank as the best in the country given the number of players they have produced for the local and international market.

Ajax announced on Monday that they had agreed a fee with Celtic for the 20-year-old Bafana Bafana defender‚ who will now complete the transfer this week subject to a medical and work permit application.

The Scottish Premier League may not be among the best domestic competitions in Europe‚ but it has over the years provided an excellent platform for players to showcase their ability to clubs from the big five leagues on the continent.

The Urban Warriors’ mandate as a club‚ handed down by 51 percent co-owner Ajax Amsterdam‚ is to produce young players for the European market and despite a hit-and-miss record‚ they have done that comfortably more than any other South African side.

TimesLIVE looks at the players they have developed who have gone on to play in Europe‚ mostly with success.