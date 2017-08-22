Soccer

Enterprising Baroka fight back to earn a draw against Pirates

22 August 2017 - 21:49 By Marc Strydom
Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates challenges for the ball during the Absa Premiership match against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 22, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates challenges for the ball during the Absa Premiership match against Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 22, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Baroka FC can play. Orlando Pirates’ new coach Milutin Sredojevic found that out to his peril as his side took a lead, but appeared to take their foot off the gas and surrendered it, in Tuesday night’s 1-1 Absa Premiership draw.

Thabo Qalinge put Bucs ahead in the 41st minute on a pristine Peter Mokaba Stadium pitch that afforded silky football. Baroka’s new signing Abdi Banda levelled in the 73rd.

Baroka, having fought relegation last season, brought in Doctor Khumalo this past week to beef up their football staff as technical director.

And they have strengthened their playing staff too, not least with one of the country’s most promising playmakers in Siphelele Ntshangase, also signed this week as the Limpopo side served notice of their intention to improve in their second PSL season.

Ntshangase made an appearance as a second-half substitute. Along with big, new Tanzanian defender Banda, and the bulk, too, up-front of Gift Motupa, returning from Pirates, Baroka have a more solid all-round look to them.

Barcelona suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract

Barcelona are suing Neymar for €8.5 million for alleged breach of contract and demanding he return the loyalty bonus paid after he renewed his deal ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Pirates looked to be comfortably enough in control in the first half. But if there was a lesson learnt by Sredojovic it was not to try to protect a single-goal lead in the PSL.

In a league as unpredictable and evenly contested as this, against teams with quick runners and fluid playing styles like Baroka, it’s just not a good idea.

The early signs are that this is about as organised a Pirates as has been seen in the past 14 months.

In the first half they never hit a stride against a less structured Baroka, whom it was perhaps difficult to play to any sort of solid pattern against.

But by keeping their shape and discipline, and plugging away, Bucs managed an opening goal, in the first instance of either side genuinely opening the other up.

After a delicate buildup, Mpho Makola’s chip in from the right was sublime to pick put Qalinge free, who rose and headed past Virgil Vries.

Almost immediately Baroka had their best chance as Motupa got on the end of a chip over the top, his header forcing a reflex save from Wayne Sandilands.

Teko Modise to make Cape Town City debut against Platinum Stars?

Teko Modise could be set for his Cape Town City debut against Platinum Stars on Wednesday night after returning to training this week following a ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Baroka suffered the setback of two-injury enforced changes before the break, Albert Mothupa replacing Matome Kgoetyane in the 15th minute, and Mduduzi Mdantsane on for Goodman Mosele four minutes into injury time.

Early in the second half coach Kgoloko Thobejane made his third substitution, the highly rated Ntshangase finally making his PSL debut at 24 having been signed this week from First Division Black Leopards.

Pirates had looked fairly polished in the first half. But they inadvisably seemed intent on defending a 1-0 lead in the second.

Baroka edged their way back into the game, and from a corner, big new defender Banda got up for a powerful header past Sandilands.

The Limpopo side ended having Pirates firmly on the back foot.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Polokwane City stun Sundowns at Loftus with Ramagalela grabbing a brace Soccer
  2. Chippa United cruise past AmaZulu to earn first win of the season Soccer
  3. Enterprising Baroka fight back to earn a draw against Pirates Soccer
  4. Barcelona suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

Protesters overpower security officials
‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack

Related articles

  1. Barcelona suing Neymar for alleged breach of contract Soccer
  2. Teko Modise to make Cape Town City debut against Platinum Stars? Soccer
  3. Keet ruled out of Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde Soccer
  4. Quinton Fortune all but confirmed as one of Bafana coach Baxter's assistant Soccer
  5. Tendai Ndoro leaves Orlando Pirates for Saudi Arabia club Soccer
  6. La Liga to support SAFA in the formation of a national women’s league Soccer
  7. 'Up-front‚ I don’t know what we can say' - Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker Soccer
  8. Wits announce signing of Egyptian striker Amr Gamal Soccer
  9. Ajax Cape Town production line keeps producing players Soccer
  10. SuperSport United planning to pile more misery on limping Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  11. Guardiola left frustrated after Manchester City's missed chances Soccer
  12. Ajax Cape Town announce the sale of defender Rivaldo Coetzee to Glasgow Celtic Soccer
  13. Stuart Baxter explains the thinking behind recalling veteran Morgan Gould back ... Soccer
  14. Pitso Mosimane likely to rotate his star-studded squad against Polokwane City Soccer
  15. Pirates go in search of back-to-back league victories for the first time since ... Soccer
X