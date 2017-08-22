Enterprising Baroka fight back to earn a draw against Pirates

Baroka FC can play. Orlando Pirates’ new coach Milutin Sredojevic found that out to his peril as his side took a lead, but appeared to take their foot off the gas and surrendered it, in Tuesday night’s 1-1 Absa Premiership draw.

Thabo Qalinge put Bucs ahead in the 41st minute on a pristine Peter Mokaba Stadium pitch that afforded silky football. Baroka’s new signing Abdi Banda levelled in the 73rd.

Baroka, having fought relegation last season, brought in Doctor Khumalo this past week to beef up their football staff as technical director.

And they have strengthened their playing staff too, not least with one of the country’s most promising playmakers in Siphelele Ntshangase, also signed this week as the Limpopo side served notice of their intention to improve in their second PSL season.

Ntshangase made an appearance as a second-half substitute. Along with big, new Tanzanian defender Banda, and the bulk, too, up-front of Gift Motupa, returning from Pirates, Baroka have a more solid all-round look to them.