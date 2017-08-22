Keet ruled out of Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde

Darren Keet has been ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s huge 2018 World Cup qualifying matches against Cape Verde in the next fortnight with a knee injury.

Keet’s absence‚ confirmed on Tuesday by Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt‚ could leave Bafana short on goalkeepers as South Africa No.1 Itumeleng Khune has a chest infection.

Shortly after calling Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday to inform him about Keet’s withdrawal‚ Hunt said: “Darren’s out – he’s got a knee problem. I just spoke to Stuart and told him.

"So Stuart knows and he has to make a change there.