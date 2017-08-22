Keet ruled out of Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde
Darren Keet has been ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s huge 2018 World Cup qualifying matches against Cape Verde in the next fortnight with a knee injury.
Keet’s absence‚ confirmed on Tuesday by Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt‚ could leave Bafana short on goalkeepers as South Africa No.1 Itumeleng Khune has a chest infection.
Shortly after calling Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday to inform him about Keet’s withdrawal‚ Hunt said: “Darren’s out – he’s got a knee problem. I just spoke to Stuart and told him.
"So Stuart knows and he has to make a change there.
“It’s unfortunate for both parties‚ because Darren might have got a chance to play‚ as I heard. The No.1 is injured.
“That’s Stuart’s problem at this point in time. But obviously it’s also a problem for us because I want to get Darren back and competing in time.”
Khune missed Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 PSL draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium on Sunday‚ replaced in goal by Brilliant Khuzwayo.
It is not clear yet whether his chest infection will keep Khune out of the matches against Cape Verde on September 1 away in Praia and September 5 in Durban.
Khune‚ Keet and SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams were the three goalkeepers called up by Baxter on Monday.
Cape Town City keeper Shu-Aib Walters and Orlando Pirates’ new signing Wayne Sandilands would appear to be leading candidates to replace Keet.
- TimesLIVE
