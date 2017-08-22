Soccer

Keet ruled out of Bafana’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde

22 August 2017 - 16:47 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet. File photo
Image: Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Darren Keet has been ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s huge 2018 World Cup qualifying matches against Cape Verde in the next fortnight with a knee injury.

Keet’s absence‚ confirmed on Tuesday by Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt‚ could leave Bafana short on goalkeepers as South Africa No.1 Itumeleng Khune has a chest infection.

Shortly after calling Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Tuesday to inform him about Keet’s withdrawal‚ Hunt said: “Darren’s out – he’s got a knee problem. I just spoke to Stuart and told him.

"So Stuart knows and he has to make a change there.

Quinton Fortune all but confirmed as one of Bafana coach Baxter's assistant

Bafana Bafana mentor Stuart Baxter has given the strongest hint yet that his search for a second assistant coach is over and the job is almost ...
Sport
2 hours ago

“It’s unfortunate for both parties‚ because Darren might have got a chance to play‚ as I heard. The No.1 is injured.

“That’s Stuart’s problem at this point in time. But obviously it’s also a problem for us because I want to get Darren back and competing in time.”

Khune missed Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 PSL draw against Bloemfontein Celtic at Free State Stadium on Sunday‚ replaced in goal by Brilliant Khuzwayo.

Tendai Ndoro leaves Orlando Pirates for Saudi Arabia club

Orlando Pirates will be without striker Tendai Ndoro when they take on Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership clash on Tuesday after the club announced the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

It is not clear yet whether his chest infection will keep Khune out of the matches against Cape Verde on September 1 away in Praia and September 5 in Durban.

Khune‚ Keet and SuperSport United’s Ronwen Williams were the three goalkeepers called up by Baxter on Monday.

Cape Town City keeper Shu-Aib Walters and Orlando Pirates’ new signing Wayne Sandilands would appear to be leading candidates to replace Keet.

- TimesLIVE

