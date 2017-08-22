La Liga to support SAFA in the formation of a national women’s league

The South African Football Association's (Safa) National Executive Committee (NEC) has endorsed a motion for the formation of a National Women’s League in 2019.

Safa president Danny Jordaan made the revelation on Tuesday while speaking on the sidelines of a press conference held in Soweto to reaffirm the cooperation agreement between the mother body and La Liga.

“When we started in 2012‚ we had 200 000 women footballers in the country‚" said Jordaan.

"Today we have about 450 000 and we want to get this number to up to a million.

"Women are the majority in this country‚ so women sport is one of the key areas where we need growth.

“It is for this reason that in 2019 we want to have a national league for women’s football where they will play like the PSL and NFD.